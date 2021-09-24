 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   America's "first waterpark" sure seems different now   (nypost.com) divider line
7
    More: Fail, Mojave Desert, last name, Lake Dolores Waterpark, Rain shadow, Water parks, Sonoran Desert, seller's dreams, Waterpark  
•       •       •

731 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Sep 2021 at 3:55 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ripe for arson
 
LadySusan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Multiple millions of dollars for desert land? Hard pass.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
America's first waterpark is 250 acres of abandoned decay, selling for $11M

No.  It's at most around 10 acres of decay and 240 acres of desert.
 
Abox
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wonder what one would do with that?

Can't scarcely tell the good parts from the bad parts.
 
Nouse41
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.