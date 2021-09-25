 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Congratulations, you came out of that coma. By the way, they fired you while you were in that coma   (bbc.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was caught sleeping on the job once and just got a warning.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kenyan believe it?
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hakuna matata.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fired in a coma. I know, I know. It's serious.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This actually sounds like a pretty good movie plot.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And yet people insist that I do this whole make other people rich thing.  farking stupid
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, he was sacked from his job, charged in absentia with desertion and.......

......sleeping on the job?
 
PhotoshopCrazy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I bet I know the employers excuse... How could we have known you wasn't under quarantine? You never called!
 
