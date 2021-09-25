 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Any headline that starts with "Man in bondage gear" will generally imply no pants   (audacy.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Oakland County, Michigan, 40-year-old Rahul Mitra, Rochester, Michigan, Oakland County Sheriff's Office, car dealership Thursday evening, indecent exposure, Troy, Michigan, Royal Oak man  
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm fine without pics.
 
Slypork
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stuffy: I'm fine without pics.


FTA:
The sheriff's office said Mitra was lying on the front seat of the car with the driver's side door open, and his genitals exposed.
Deputies ordered the Mitra out of the car, the scene was photographed, evidence was collected, and he was taken to the Oakland County Jail.

Hopefully the photos were of the car, not him.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That explains the dealership's paper carpet protector covers from the service shop -- on the seats.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He was at a car dealership? Man the vehicle market really is getting worse than I thought if that's what you have to go through to buy a car these days
 
