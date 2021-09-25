 Skip to content
 
(Boston Globe)   The decades-in-the-making story of how we didn't do anything about airport security, then after a crisis, overreacted with a circle jerk that didn't address airport security, leading to our current state where airport security is a joke   (bostonglobe.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I stopped flying flying before 2001, but the TSA ensures ill never fly commercial again.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The airports were bad enough, but now we've got TSA crawling up your ass at the train station too.  Useless farks.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Theater Security Administration.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Subby doesn't sound like a fan of security theater. Cretin!
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wut you think coming the govment.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I missed the security briefing where Al Qaeda was determined to hijack trains and fly them in to buildings.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Archie Bunker's Editorial on Gun Control
Youtube -lDb0Dn8OXE

Airport Security was solved back in the early 70s.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Every once in a while, they catch someone with a gun in their carryon.

Anyone dumb enough to try and hijack a plane would face a wall of angry passengers.  None of that complying with their instructions.
 
StubhyGraham [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't forget the part where it's also a glorified jobs program now so any reduction in scope of TSA would also lead to a nominal amount of job loss both for tsa employees and contractors.
 
soupafi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The airports were bad enough, but now we've got TSA crawling up your ass at the train station too.  Useless farks.


I thought Amtrak told them to pound sand
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

soupafi: Marcus Aurelius: The airports were bad enough, but now we've got TSA crawling up your ass at the train station too.  Useless farks.

I thought Amtrak told them to pound sand


Depends on the station and who owns the station. Which makes it doubly stupid, because you can just drive 5 miles to the next stop and get on without getting searched.
 
majestic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Man, I miss the old days of flying. Walk in, buy a ticket and get on the plane. When you'd get back your friends/family would be waiting right by the gate. You could hang out at the bar right across from where your friend/family member was leaving and hang out until right before they left.

Flying sucks royal ass now.
 
