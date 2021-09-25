 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Phone companies are finally required to block robocalls. So your phone will be much quieter now   (wral.com) divider line
    Unlikely, Consumer protection, Fraud, Telecommunications companies, Telephone company, North Carolina, Federal Communications Commission, lot of the calls, Mobile network operator  
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh no how will they be able to reach me about my car's extended warranty now?
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am getting a dozen calls a day, from phone numbers all across the country, about my Medicare enrollment.
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

propasaurus: I am getting a dozen calls a day, from phone numbers all across the country, about my Medicare enrollment.


That, and a shiat-load more texts.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

propasaurus: I am getting a dozen calls a day, from phone numbers all across the country, about my Medicare enrollment.


Same here. T-Mobile has most of them marked as spam calls, but they still go into voicemail. I don't call that blocked, it's just a heads up to not answer.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll believe it when my phone stops ringing
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Oh no how will they be able to reach me about my car's extended warranty now?


I keep getting calls on my cell & landline, (as well as snail mail), offering me an extended on a car I never owned.  Often it's a real person calling and then I and I tell them, "If you give me the car you claim I own, (which is far newer and much more money them my car), I'll gladly buy the extended warrantee.

They promptly hang up on me, so  it gives me a good laugh and then I block the number.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: propasaurus: I am getting a dozen calls a day, from phone numbers all across the country, about my Medicare enrollment.

Same here. T-Mobile has most of them marked as spam calls, but they still go into voicemail. I don't call that blocked, it's just a heads up to not answer.


Yeah. Often, I'll get a call that comes up as 'Telemarketer' or 'Spam Risk'
Don't farking put the call through, AT&T. You know it's spam, just farking block it.
The Medicare calls though actually show up as incoming calls with phone numbers.
And they're not 'robocalls' in the same way that the car warranty calls are, it's not a recorded pitch, it's a live human
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The weirdest ones are where they are spoofing someone else's phone number in your exchange to try to trick you into picking up and it is a real person's number.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice, but... I get 4-5 scam/robocalls a day on my VoIP home phone, and even with NoMoRoBo registration and constant reporting, these calls would ring at least once even when caught.

So, I bought a phone with call-blocking - allow & block lists, call screening, etc. - and my day is now... quiet. That phone's been a lifesaver. I'd recommend it if you still have a VoIP home phone number.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: The weirdest ones are where they are spoofing someone else's phone number in your exchange to try to trick you into picking up and it is a real person's number.


This - and vice versa. I had an irate person call me from another friggin' state because someone had spoofed my number to call them...
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Most of the spam calls I pick up these days aren't helping either party - just silence for about 10 seconds then it stops. I can't imagine their dialers fail to start a recording that often, so...what's the point?
 
elkboy [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My car warranty is never gonna financially recover from this
 
Defenestrater
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Weird. I have a European phone number and an American phone number. Only one gets fake calls. However, I have heard it is impossible to stop spam calls in the States.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Unlikely"

I guess I'm just lucky then, I get a few notifications a day about a call being blocked.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Phone companies could have stopped telemarketers decades ago, but they only cared about money.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Oh no how will they be able to reach me about my car's extended warranty now?


Short code text messages.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Schrodinger's toilet trained cat: propasaurus: I am getting a dozen calls a day, from phone numbers all across the country, about my Medicare enrollment.

That, and a shiat-load more texts.


The (name of city) detectives want to speak to me. (Robocall)
 
PhotoshopCrazy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I haven't had any robocalls for over 6 months since I blocked them all with my router. Well, they're still calling, but my router prevents them from reaching my phone.

With my smartphone, this has never been a problem.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I still haven't figured out who Scam Likely is. Is that from some Gaelic descent?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You know what they say about telemarketers. They're all pink on the inside.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

propasaurus: lindalouwho: propasaurus: I am getting a dozen calls a day, from phone numbers all across the country, about my Medicare enrollment.

Same here. T-Mobile has most of them marked as spam calls, but they still go into voicemail. I don't call that blocked, it's just a heads up to not answer.

Yeah. Often, I'll get a call that comes up as 'Telemarketer' or 'Spam Risk'
Don't farking put the call through, AT&T. You know it's spam, just farking block it.
The Medicare calls though actually show up as incoming calls with phone numbers.
And they're not 'robocalls' in the same way that the car warranty calls are, it's not a recorded pitch, it's a live human


The car warranty calls are not a live human.  That's an AI that mimics a live human.  You can tell because they don't respond when you call them insulting names.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And here come the discrimination lawsuits from robot "advocacy" groups.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Oh no how will they be able to reach me about my car's extended warranty now?


I try to get to a human with these car warranty calls (I get about 2-5 a week, only about once a month can I navigate to a human).

Me:  "Yes!  Yes!!  I'd love an extended warranty!!
Them: "Great!!  What make and model will we be covering?"
Me:  "It's a 1990 Toyota Pickup with 635,000 miles on it."
Them: "......  we can't warranty a vehicle of that age and with that many miles on it."
Me:  "B.S. YOU called ME for this!!  Let's do it!!  I've got my card in hand and ready to give it to you!!  When will the warranty start?"
Them: "... we can't offer a warranty on that vehicle.  Is there any other vehicle?"
Me:  "Nope.  Let's get this thing a warranty.  YOU did call ME to offer a warranty.  I gladly and happily accept.  Let's do this!"
Them:   *click*
 
foo monkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
winedrinkingman:  The car warranty calls are not a live human.  That's an AI that mimics a live human.  You can tell because they don't respond when you call them insulting names.

How will I get service for my 2019 F*ckofundai?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

propasaurus: I am getting a dozen calls a day, from phone numbers all across the country, about my Medicare enrollment.


My parents are getting calls about their Amazon account (they've never had one).  So that phishing scam has expanded from just emails.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: propasaurus: I am getting a dozen calls a day, from phone numbers all across the country, about my Medicare enrollment.

My parents are getting calls about their Amazon account (they've never had one).  So that phishing scam has expanded from just emails.


I've also gotten calls about credit cards and bank accounts I don't have.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I keep getting calls for my car's extended warranty but I don't even have a car, I'm a walker.

/username checks out
 
wee
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've been getting more calls from actual people. Got one yesterday from "Alex" who said he was from the Social Security Administration. His Indian accent was so thick I could barely understand him.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I pretty much have to answer my work cell, because the call could be from almost anyone in the company. The only ones i let go to voicemail show.on caller ID as the same area code and exchange.

For weeks I was getting a robocall from, I think it was "Crystal," about rent-to-own homes and how am I doing? I finally decided I had a few minutes, and I made up lyrics for a country song and told "her" that I was not doing well at all, wife left me, dog died, truck broke down, got fired, etc.

The robo voice says "well, that's great to hear." I angrily replied, "If you aren't going to listen to what I said: Never. Call. Me. Again!"

And she hasn't.
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Walker: I keep getting calls for my car's extended warranty but I don't even have a car, I'm a walker.

/username checks out


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
