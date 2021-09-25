 Skip to content
 
(The Mainichi (Japan))   Turtle-themed airliner delayed by turtle on the runway. No one shell shocked
16
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the flight recorder data, Turtle Air Flight 2281 was taken out by a blue shell launched from a RyanAir 737.  It lost hydraulic pressure and flight controls. It spun into the ocean at approximately 270 knots.  There were no survivors.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone get Mitch McConnell out of there!
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: Someone get Mitch McConnell out of there!


Fark user imageView Full Size

Always trying to stop progress.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.urbanistnetwork.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On it
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That McConnell asshole blocks everything.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Japanese "Turtle Themed Airliner" may look like:
gifimage.netView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Paging Xzibit
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How long does it take to run out and grab a damn turtle off the runway?
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They're my pride and joy, et cetera.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
nobody11155
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MythDragon: How long does it take to run out and grab a damn turtle off the runway?


FTFA 12 minutes.

Tower:
Priority 1 - stop all approaches and direct to a hold
Priority 2 - contact arrivals and tell them to stall the incoming flights.
Priority 3 - contact whoever is in charge with FOD removal about the problem.
Priority 4 - deal with the jam on the ground of those waiting to depart

Grounds management:
1) Wait until the Tower give you the clear and then send a truck out
2) Truck drives a couple/few miles to the site
2) Remove the turtle and inspect for additional turtles in the area.  Truck drives several miles while doing this.
3) Once the all clear is given let the tower know.

Tower:
Start redirecting traffic to land

12 minutes is actually pretty good.  One thing you DON'T do is just send a truck and workers out into active runways and taxiways on a spur of the moment.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

nobody11155: MythDragon: How long does it take to run out and grab a damn turtle off the runway?

FTFA 12 minutes.

12 minutes is actually pretty good.  One thing you DON'T do is just send a truck and workers out into active runways and taxiways on a spur of the moment.


I guess that's why I don't have that job. I mean I figure I can see when planes are coming, wouldn't be much different than running out between cars in traffic to rescue a turtle.
Just gotta run a little faster than usual.
 
anuran
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I miss the old Green Tortoise Bus Lines from before they turned into a tour company

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: According to the flight recorder data, Turtle Air Flight 2281 was taken out by a blue shell launched from a RyanAir 737.  It lost hydraulic pressure and flight controls. It spun into the ocean at approximately 270 knots.  There were no survivors.


One Shell, Two Shell, Red Shell, Blue Shell (Dr. Seuss/Mario Kart) by Rock. Paper, Cynic
Youtube 8SEfmhcD8pE
 
