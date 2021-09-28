 Skip to content
 
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 856: "Bugged Out 2". Details and rules in first post.
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Bugged Out 2

Description: Show us bugs of all kinds: Insects, arachnids, or arthropods on land or sea.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
We went out this morning to Arabia Mountain southeast of Atlanta, because we drove by last week and saw the yellow flowers (I think they are Coreopsis, a.k.a. Tickseed) in full bloom.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  


/Red-Footed Cannibal Fly
//Mooresville, NC
///Stone cold killer of bees, wasps, and whatever else it wants.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  



/Blue Dasher Dragonfly
//North Topsail, NC
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  


/Blue Winged Wasp
//Sherrills Ford, NC
 
spidermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spidermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spidermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Woodland Skipper
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hot grasshopper MMF
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Flesh fly with not-flesh
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Spider and snack
Kodak Ektar 100, Olympus OM-2
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hangin' with the tomatoes
Elicar 90mm macro lens adapted to digital
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hooks for feet... Hooks for feet!
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
The spider in my window has just caught a fly.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Evening nom-noms secured!
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Sharing is caring.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
2021 Preserve-021 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
2021 Preserve-013 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
2021 Preserve-016 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
RagnarD [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RagnarD [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RagnarD [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Grasshopper
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Brood X Cicada by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking damselflies
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mating Pondhawks by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
