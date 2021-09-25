 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Popular Science)   Hurricane Sam is the 18th named storm of the 2021 hurricane season ... and the fourth named storm this week alone. Gee, wonder if there's some climatological reason beyond the increase in storms the past few years?   (popsci.com) divider line
34
    More: Scary, Tropical cyclone, hurricane season, Hurricane Sam, Atlantic Ocean, Wind, Leeward Islands, Lesser Antilles, Saturday afternoon  
•       •       •

397 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Sep 2021 at 8:48 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
compote.slate.comView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was all that butterfly's fault, stupid chaos theory!
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God is angry because I watched some trans porn last spring. My bad.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2005 would like a word.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope. No reason. Just like there's no Covid-19 and the vaccine is a con. Nothing we liberals say can possibly be true, and even if it is there's no way any conservative would ever admit it.

As we've seen, they'd rather die in agony with their middle finger held aloft (while begging for "prayer warriors") than save themselves and have to admit anyone left of Trump had the right of it.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you guys ever seen so much mixed fabric and clam bakes?
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only Trump had saved us from these storms by nuking that hurricane. We would all be better off as our skin blisters and slides right off the bone...mmmm bbq
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation?
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is when he'll find his leap home.
 
johnny queso [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
beyond?
Madness - One Step Beyond (Official Video)
Youtube SOJSM46nWwo
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ummm, the 18th storm of any year starts with S. the point you ought to make is that it is happening this early.
I don't live in Texass, Florida or the gulf coast but have fun. make sure to drive three blocks to the store. whatever is convenient for you.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Climate change.

c1.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nhc.noaa.govView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the smirky response: The climate changes every day!

So we should do nothing to make this a better place?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Except there is not an increase...fearmongersubby:

There is no strong evidence of increasing trends in U.S. landfalling hurricanes or major hurricanes, or of Atlantic basin-wide hurricanes or major hurricanes since the late 1800s

From the Conservaturds at...NOAA

https://www.gfdl.noaa.gov/global-warm​i​ng-and-hurricanes/
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blow, winds, and crack your cheeks! rage! blow! You cataracts and hurricanoes, spout Till you have drench'd our steeples, drown'd the cocks! - King Lear
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, half of current human civilization as we know it could be destroyed by climate change and you will still have large amounts of people backing politicians that will still deny that it evenexists even as it killsthem.

Covid has brought this fact to light much clearer than anything else could have.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of the problem is the change in naming conventions, Storms didn't used to have names until they became hurricanes. This led to situations where named hurricanes would make landfall out of alphabetical order, which confused the average news consumer. So they changed the rules to name everything which spun up to Tropical Storm status.

The other part of the problem is the fact storms are getting more frequent and more powerful as the oceans get warmer.

There was an article here on Fark a couple of days ago about the jet stream shifting north. This should reduce the eastward pressure on any storms headed toward North America, and increase the number of storms making landfall in the US. Mostly around the Gulf and Caribbean, but the US east coast as well.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, wonder if there's some climatological reason beyond the increase in storms the past few years?

Maps.  More maps now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Telegram Sam already told us this decades ago
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurricane Sam is my main man
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Telegram Sam already told us this decades ago


grrrr.   shakes fist again,
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 4 in a week is expected.  It's September, the peak of the season, in a season that was already predicted to be above-average.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately a single guy from a small state has decided that sucking up to people that are part of the problem is more important than helping the planet as a whole, so the US won't be doing anything about it.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I think "they" changed the way they register storms.....something about getting more money or something....THE ICUs ARE ALL EMPTY!!!!
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yes, subby, there is a reason and the tobacco companies have come out and admitted it -- smoking causes climate change.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


No one ever mentions the Quickening.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: God is angry because I watched some trans porn last spring. My bad.


Is she angry because you stopped?
 
parasol
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wxboy: The 4 in a week is expected.  It's September, the peak of the season, in a season that was already predicted to be above-average.


June, too soon
July, stand by
August, look out you must
September, remember
October, all over

It's peak season, all right.
Right on schedule.

Multiple storms that gain named status is less critical than Category 3+s making landfall in a row.

The climate shift worry about Hurricanes is actually less the number of storms but how they are, or are not, steered by currents. Changes to the gulf stream could make us look back on past seasons as better times.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wxboy: The 4 in a week is expected.  It's September, the peak of the season, in a season that was already predicted to be above-average.


The peak is August 15 to September 15, so it ended two weeks ago.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: [compote.slate.com image 590x388]


Came here to say this.

Ya farking morans.  The battle at the South Pole was only the most recent of many incursions.

This is preparation for the next wave.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Keep counting. Tropical Storm Teresa is already of the east coast.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
With every new storm, there's a chance a Cat 5 will make a beeline for Mar-a-Lago and stall there for three days.
So keep praying.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
how about we stop naming storms?

the weather channel shoe horning the idea of naming winter storms for the sake of story telling has pretty much ruined the entire concept.

winter storm Thanos dropped 3 inches of snow on boston over night paralyzing the entire east coast of Canada and the United States
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.