johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think we should just assume from here on out that all fertility doctors are slinging their own juice.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
farking hell morons, you decide who your family is. Its not automatically decided for you based on blood.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Almost Family was a decent show.  Not awesome, but decent with an interesting premise.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size

"I know we're robbing a bank, but do I really have to wear *this* mask?"
'Yes Johnny, it's a robbery, you have to wear a mask.'
"No I get that, I'm just wondering why I can't, you know, wear one made out of fabric, and not....jizz?"
'Because it's a *sperm* bank. We are going for a theme here. Plus I was up all night making these.'
 
macadamnut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Doctors are creepy. Most of them just love money, but some of them are on other kinds of power trips. They like being around people who feel frightened and vulnerable.
Many of the earliest known serial killers were doctors.
 
honk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Now 37, Howell discovered he was donor conceived when he was 25..."

So, he was conceived 12 years ago?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I tried, I really tried, but the show is just not good.
variety.comView Full Size
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cloverock70
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

honk: "Now 37, Howell discovered he was donor conceived when he was 25..."

So, he was conceived 12 years ago?


He DISCOVERED it at 25.
 
cloverock70
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I think we should just assume from here on out that all fertility doctors are slinging their own juice.


Ask me how I know you didn't read the article.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is why I'm never taking a genealogy DNA test.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wish I'd thought to get paid to pound out some puddles of baby batter when I was younger & in the military. I think i'd've been a good candidate: handsome (not my opinion but others'; seldom turned down, so good enough and I always seemed to pull partners above my weight): tall 6'3", fit (military), Anglo-Germanic, dark auburn & non-balding/non-receding hair, hazel eyes, intelligent, multi-lingual, ... I think I'd e been picked a couple of times. And, being paid to masturbate! For me when I was younger, that would've been like being paid to breathe! Gonna do it anyway, so ...
Wonder why I never thought of it? I was always looking for part time jobs that wouldn't interfere with military duties. This would've worked if I'd been selected. Ah, missed opportunity.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Doctors are creepy. Most of them just love money, but some of them are on other kinds of power trips. They like being around people who feel frightened and vulnerable.
Many of the earliest known serial killers were doctors.


Can you show us on the doll where the doctor touched you?
 
hoyt clagwell [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

macadamnut: Doctors are creepy. Most of them just love money, but some of them are on other kinds of power trips. They like being around people who feel frightened and vulnerable.
Many of the earliest known serial killers were doctors.


Entitled to your opinion you are, but most doctors are where they are because they truly want to help people.  Money is nice, but the only real money grubbers I've met are orthopaedic surgeons.  I cannot dispute the comment about early serial killers.  Now that the average person has ready access to anatomic information, maybe that avenue to serial killing is less common.  Also, early doctors and anatomists had to cut up dead bodies just to learn the basics.  Maybe that did something to the brains of some of those folks.

Anyway, I hope you give your docs another chance.  We really do want you to be healthy, but if you're not, we are there for you.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No mention of Pamela Sue Martin? Fark, I am disappointed.
 
