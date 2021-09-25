 Skip to content
(EurekAlert)   Who doesn't like to go out to dinner with a bunch of friends?   (eurekalert.org) divider line
14
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they don't chew with their mouth open.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
VTMB is kind of neat, but that MP game is wretched.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'roostmates'
I don't care if that's not a real word, it's still yoinked.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me. Cause end up paying $30 for a cheese burger when we "split" the check.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oi, mate, the lads and I are 'eaded out to grab a drink, you fancy a pint?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: 'roostmates'
I don't care if that's not a real word, it's still yoinked.


It has a certain Lisa Douglas-ness to it, like.....'hotscakes'

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The customers:
Fark user imageView Full Size

The server:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
TIL I would starve to death if I were a vampire bat.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Me? I don't!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Depends in whose crotch.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
if I had friends, sure
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: TIL I would starve to death if I were a vampire bat.


Don't worry! Your close relatives can just regurgitate blood blood into your mouth!

/DNRTFA
//I think vampire bats have also been known to regurgitate blood
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Me. Cause end up paying $30 for a cheese burger when we "split" the check.


As the guy that always covers the gratuity for the whole table, I feel your pain.
 
