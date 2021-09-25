 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   Today in 'do something stupid, expect stupid results' news: Snake-swallower dies after viper bites his tongue on third attempt of trying to shove it down his throat (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
35
•       •       •

632 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Sep 2021 at 10:26 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not going to read TFA. I have to go lie down just after reading the headline.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....and this will be my last post in this thread in case someone decides to post pictures here but I'll just say that even though snakes make me freeze up and curl up like a little girl, in this particular instance just based on the headline I say Team Snake.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, was the snake tasty? If it was tasty I'd be debating eating it too.

/not really. This is very much a Darwin award winner.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope Rope Offs Dope
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FOFA of the week!
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jairzinho: FOFA of the week!


FAFO!! Stupid phone!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So was it poisonous or venomous?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frickin' melon farmer!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many times does it have to be said, people? NO MEANS NO!
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The report urged locals to refrain from swallowing snakes.

It went on: "You just should not try to swallow a snake or carry out any other experiments if you are not sure that it may end up in an unfavourable way for you."

Oh, now you say something! How was anyone supposed to know?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hundreds of street performer acts to choose from and this guy picks snake swallower...

You could juggle jars of pickles and do just as well financially.
But only if you can get four jars going.
Three pickle jars is dull.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dated a snake swallower for a while.  Highly recommend. I never bit her tho...

/That means deepthroating, right?
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call me silly but I have no intention of putting venomous snakes in my mouth.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video shows the farm worker, 55, performing a "trick" in which he traps the snake in his mouth in front of workmates in a watermelon field in Astrakhan, Russia

Is this place Russian Alabama?
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon, it would be one hell of an evolutionary fail if they just let something put them in its mouth like that.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 He's probably better off.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Stupid asp!
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just a small labor dispute.  The snake wanted more rats, but the handler said no, so the viper went on strike.

/available for weddings, birthdays, and bar and  bat mitzvahs
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I once told an alligator to bite my snatch, boy I'll never do THAT again.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Video shows the farm worker, 55, performing a "trick" in which he traps the snake in his mouth in front of workmates in a watermelon field in Astrakhan, Russia

Is this place Russian Alabama?


Considering the "skills" of the drivers in Russia, I thought it was just a big Massachusetts.
 
stuffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How's the Snake?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
lol
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NutWrench
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The report urged locals to refrain from swallowing snakes

You ain't the boss of me!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: I dated a snake swallower for a while.  Highly recommend. I never bit her tho...

/That means deepthroating, right?


Well, in your case, shallowthroating. But, yes.
 
groverpm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Video shows the farm worker, 55, performing a "trick" in which he traps the snake in his mouth in front of workmates in a watermelon field in Astrakhan, Russia

Is this place Russian Alabama?


Isn't Russia the Russian Alabama?
 
woodjf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Swallow the snake and charm the sword. I think.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Snake-swallowing is said to be a popular trick among locals.

Why tho?
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I put the blame for this man's death squarely on the local/regional/federal government. That snake should have come equipped with a warning label!
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Nope Rope Offs Dope


...HAH!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, free snake?

Please send it to:
General Delivery
Mar-a-largo, fl

Be sure to put a label that says "shake well before opening"
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I mean, after the second try, you should really just stop and think, dude.
 
