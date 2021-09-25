 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   I've seen the future. And it's really blurred
42
•       •       •

Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They create a time machine but that pesky camera technology still eludes them.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I remember reading this...book? short story? many years ago.

As fake now as it was then.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The whole WWIII gave it away (well the entire thing gave it away). Even the craziest bastards in North Korea, China and the US don't want a nuclear war. We'll still have skirmishes, lots of invasions, lots of drone attacks but no one is actually going to start WWIII.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The biggest threat is increasing CO2 levels"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: I remember reading this...book? short story? many years ago.

As fake now as it was then.


Yes! I vaguely remember that. Wasn't it a short story?
 
vincentfox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blurry 1981 camera 😂
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You just need to clean your scrying mirror
 
db2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Borders began to become meaningless and the people began to have a love and appreciation for life - one which would inspire them not to inflict any type of harm upon their neighbour."

It was pretty believable up until the end there.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slypork: Cafe Threads: I remember reading this...book? short story? many years ago.

As fake now as it was then.

Yes! I vaguely remember that. Wasn't it a short story?


I knew I could find it!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Toy​n​bee_Convector
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So in 2021 you can shoot a movie with your average smartphone, but way down the line your cameras don't take better pictures than my 1985 Casio calculator?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.digg.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just to be fair. The guy did travel back to 1981. Some pimple faced teen in the Foto Mat booth did develop the film.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone figure out what film the grainy photo is from?
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the over/under on how long it takes someone to find the video game that image was lifted from?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DO NOT TRUST PRESIDENT NICK NOLTE!
Eugene Mirman's Video from the Future
Youtube SY8b7FUe05g
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vincentfox: Blurry 1981 camera 😂


I've taken better pictures with a pinhole camera.

I literally bought extra SLR/DSLR body caps and tiny drill bits, milled-down the body caps to within a millimeter's thickness with an endmill, then drilled the tiny pinhole.  There's no focusing, f/stop is something like f/500, but in bright light the images were recognizable and better than this guy's emerald city.

When random amateurs on Internet K-hole took better photos with shiatty Polaroids while high than this guy produces, that's saying something.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idaho anti maskers are all in.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
green skyscrapers might sound "green" but...
they would be white to reflect more heat out to space and help stop the heat bubble around cities...!!!


/heat, once you absorb it, it is yours.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I thought this was one of the weirder predictions. Are they cloning Chris Pratts in the future, or is the guy's health regimen so good he's still around in 2118?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Future will look like a fuzzy cover from a 1970s SciFi paperback.
 
kabloink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are they always fuzzy? Enhanced a little. I lack the CSI computing power.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He is obviously a sick man, he went to the future and brought back a picture of buildings instead of future porn.
 
Trik
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
metimeforthemind.comView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I think that society still exists in 2118 is overly optimistic.
 
kabloink
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: I think that society still exists in 2118 is overly optimistic.


Zager & Evans - In the Year 2525
Youtube zKQfxi8V5FA
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: I think that society still exists in 2118 is overly optimistic.


"a" society will.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: I think that society still exists in 2118 is overly optimistic.


I don't. Doomsday has been right around the corner for thousands of years, yet here we are. Bits of humanity has been doominated and societies have fallen, but we always make new ones.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kabloink: Why are they always fuzzy? Enhanced a little. I lack the CSI computing power.

[Fark user image 600x414]


Somebody should let him know we already have vehicles that fly.
They are really inefficient which is why we usually only use them for bulk transport long distances, or for cases when we really need to be in the air.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I went to the future and then back to the past. This happened in 1981.

Q: What happened in 1981, the future or the past?

A: Yes.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kabloink: Why are they always fuzzy? Enhanced a little. I lack the CSI computing power.

[Fark user image image 600x414]


Sorry, Blade Runner.  The "enhance" thing is bullshiat.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Cause you touch yourself, right?  Protip:. Keep one eye closed.  That's why I only have to wear a bifocal monocle.  And an eye patch.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mugato: kabloink: Why are they always fuzzy? Enhanced a little. I lack the CSI computing power.

[Fark user image image 600x414]

Sorry, Blade Runner.  The "enhance" thing is bullshiat.


Oh yeah? Then why did it work on CSI?
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This guy's picture of the next 100 years includes:

1) Aliens will contact the human race in the mid-21st century.

2) There will be a third World War, but it will have the effect of ultimately making the world a better place.


It sounds to me that he's watched Star Trek: First Contact one time too many.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Mugato: kabloink: Why are they always fuzzy? Enhanced a little. I lack the CSI computing power.

[Fark user image image 600x414]

Sorry, Blade Runner.  The "enhance" thing is bullshiat.

Oh yeah? Then why did it work on CSI?


The modern version of "enhance" is to have a machine learning algorithm pop up a sharp image from its dataset which is a fairly close overall match to the blur in question. It looks good but there is no guarantee that the details are correct.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Mugato: kabloink: Why are they always fuzzy? Enhanced a little. I lack the CSI computing power.

[Fark user image image 600x414]

Sorry, Blade Runner.  The "enhance" thing is bullshiat.

Oh yeah? Then why did it work on CSI?


Because Abby is hot and can do anything she wants.

/wait, that's NCIS
//getting the acronyms confused
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mugato: EdgeRunner: Mugato: kabloink: Why are they always fuzzy? Enhanced a little. I lack the CSI computing power.

[Fark user image image 600x414]

Sorry, Blade Runner.  The "enhance" thing is bullshiat.

Oh yeah? Then why did it work on CSI?

Because Abby is hot and can do anything she wants.

/wait, that's NCIS
//getting the acronyms confused


Let's just pretend I wrote NCIS. Abby makes everything better.
 
kabloink
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mugato: /wait, that's NCIS


Was it NCIS that did the enhancing? My bad.
 
