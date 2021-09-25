 Skip to content
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Editor's note: the author of this article does have a lawn, and her partner has repeatedly asked her to run the mower while they're away at work if she's going to just sit around the house fiddling with her laptop."
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
100% agree. Lawns suck.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Rolling around with your puppies and/or kids on gravel just doesn't feel as good.

Same for slip n slides, or some midnight sex in the fenced in backyard.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Imagine being so rich that you can dedicate a significant plot of land to an economically worthless crop simply because it provides the aesthetic value of being uniform in color.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Cut it in the spring/summer, mulch the leaves on it in the fall, do nothing for it in the winter. I haven't bothered watering it all year long, because it never got really dry here all year.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My cousin in Vegas is building a new house and is gonna use red creeping thyme instead of grass.

Drought resistant, low maintenance, attracts honey bees and smells good.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
While that's true, the alternatives mentioned require a lot more work to maintain.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

freddyV: My cousin in Vegas is building a new house and is gonna use red creeping thyme instead of grass.

Drought resistant, low maintenance, attracts honey bees and smells good.


I want to try this but my partner is not onboard.

I hate lawns. Hate them.
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bob Rivers - I Fought The Lawn
Youtube 3s5X06O-t9w
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Contains foul language."

Can confirm. "Lawn" appears several times in TFA.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'll give ya some fowl language.

Quack, quack, quack, quack, quack, quack.
Quack.
Quack quack.
Cluck.
 
August11
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There's having a lawn to prevent erosion, an unwatered, parched, weedy thing that gets mowed once a month; and then there's the chemical-laden carpet of verdant eye-joy complete with in-ground sprinklers on a timer.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

educated: freddyV: My cousin in Vegas is building a new house and is gonna use red creeping thyme instead of grass.

Drought resistant, low maintenance, attracts honey bees and smells good.

I want to try this but my partner is not onboard.

I hate lawns. Hate them.


From what I understand it is expensive to do an entire lawn but you eventually save money from watering and maintenance costs. I haven't researched anything, it's just convo with her.
I have been in the works of building a home, but with the expense I am holding off.  But I will look into this when I get that far.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ less than a minute ago  
 Leave it all alone for a few weeks and you get Poison Ivy and Virginia Creeper and clover and all sorts of stuff you can't walk on with bare feet.  Hit it with the lawn mower every week or two and it looks close enough to being a lawn that the only people who notice are assholes
 
