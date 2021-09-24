 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Check returned due to Non sufficient funds. Fark: Teacher's bonus check. WTFark: From the Florida Department of Education   (twitter.com) divider line
389 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Sep 2021 at 8:12 AM (33 minutes ago)



20 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hey, they'll get their money when they can prove that they're not mandating masks. It's just that simple.
 
August11
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Teachers. The common enemy.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Did DeSantis actually say the bonus checks wouldn't bounce? No? Got you there, losers! Stupid teachers think they're so smart.
 
special20
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fake dues!
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, you know, supplying all those masks and plexiglass barriers costs money. They ain't free.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Florida doesn't sit in the ocean; Florida is up on blocks in someone's front yard.
 
munko
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Did DeSantis actually say the bonus checks wouldn't bounce? No? Got you there, losers! Stupid teachers think they're so smart.


he doesn't run  that department.  It's run by a liberal ex-teacher.
 
jacksonic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is that like a cheque?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Miss5280: Florida doesn't sit in the ocean; Florida is up on blocks in someone's front yard.


That would be mine.

Sorry.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

munko: hissatsu: Did DeSantis actually say the bonus checks wouldn't bounce? No? Got you there, losers! Stupid teachers think they're so smart.

he doesn't run  that department.  It's run by a liberal ex-teacher.


You mean Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Republican former speaker of the Florida House of Representatives? That liberal non ex-teacher?
 
lincoln65
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why pay teachers
Just have feral cats educate your children
They can grow the way nature intended

Good work Florida
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Why pay teachers
Just have feral cats educate your children
They can grow the way nature intended

Good work Florida


Why didn't you do your homework sally?
Dad, teacher hissed at me, peepeed on my homework, and then ate the class hamster!
No excuses! You're going to grow up to be an embarrassment, or my name isn't Florida Man!
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Why pay teachers
Just have feral cats educate your children
They can grow the way nature intended

Good work Florida


The feral cats are not the issue here, dude. I'm talking about drawing a line in the sand, dude. Across this line, you DO NOT... Also, dude, "feral" is not the preferred nomenclature. "Community cats", please.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They are trying to blame the bank

https://miami.cbslocal.com/2021/09/24​/​state-blames-bank-after-florida-educat​ors-bonus-checks-bounce/
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
DeSantis must have diverted the Federal funds that were supposed to go to teachers. Hey, another fraudit to please his orange God isn't going to pay for itself.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maybe they should buy a hockey team.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Checks? Have they never heard of direct deposit?
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Miss5280: Florida doesn't sit in the ocean; Florida is up on blocks in someone's front yard.


Two adjacent yards: Georgia and Alabama.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hissatsu: munko: hissatsu: Did DeSantis actually say the bonus checks wouldn't bounce? No? Got you there, losers! Stupid teachers think they're so smart.

he doesn't run  that department.  It's run by a liberal ex-teacher.

You mean Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Republican former speaker of the Florida House of Representatives? That liberal non ex-teacher?


Easy now. Munko just pawn in game of life.
 
