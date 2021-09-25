 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Greek history, CIA operations, old TV show revivals, and visious animals are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, September 12-18 The Luggage Edition   (fark.com) divider line
9
    More: Amusing, C-17 Globemaster III, Fark Weird News Quiz, hour Rampage, Hard Version of this week, final score, Figure Four Friday, Australian C-17 Globemaster III weaves, first time  
•       •       •

97 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 25 Sep 2021 at 1:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/goto/11788331/ww​w​.fark.com/quiz/1142
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Terry Pratchett's Discworld Novels, there exists a semi-sentient entity known as The Luggage. It first appeared in "The Colour of Magic" as the property of Twoflower from the Agatean Empire, and eventually became the property of Rincewind. Anyone reading the books can clearly see that sentient luggage that will follow its owner literally to Hell and back, and will attack anyone it deems to be a threat and can cause them to disappear into some alternate universe, is absolutely terrifying.

So of course an Italian car company decided to make it, because, hey, Italian car company.

Meet the Gita.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Now of course it only looks like a giant can of tuna. And in many cities here in the US, we have automated deliveries of everything from Amazon packages to local restaurant food. But see, this is made by an Italian car maker and retails for well over $3000. It's meant for celebrities and other rich people, not your average commuter. And what else do celebrities like to have when they travel? Security. China already has robots armed with stun guns. And we've seen the parkour robots from Boston Dynamics. How long until this Italian car maker catering to the luxury crowd decides to implement these features? It's coming.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and your thoughts on luggage that will soon be getting its own boarding pass and probably more room than you get in coach.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
discworld.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I did very badly. But perhaps that's a good thing? I didn't spend my week reading everything on Fark. I spent most of it trying to get back to that dream.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Me and my dad in the top 10, there's no way this can last.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I did very badly. But perhaps that's a good thing? I didn't spend my week reading everything on Fark. I spent most of it trying to get back to that dream.


The dream where you're followed around by a semi-sentient suitcase?
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Me and my dad in the top 10, there's no way this can last.


My dad doesn't do Fark, but he helps me come up with some of the fake answers sometimes.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.