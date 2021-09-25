 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   CDC study of Arizona schools grade K-12: Universal mask mandates lower the risk of students contracting covid by 3.5x   (arstechnica.com) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that's not reason enough, maybe you're brain dead and should be in some sort of facility?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need more stats like this.

If nothing else, for the rubes. Not the Rapepublicans, the independents.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Filtering breath on both ingress and egress prevents the spread of airborne disease?

Well DUH. What kind of dumbass would ever suggest otherwise?
 
Al!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liberty is more important than 100,000,000 American lives, and I'll gladly sacrifice every fellow Trump supporter to gain one second longer in this blissful freedom.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erik-k: Filtering breath on both ingress and egress prevents the spread of airborne disease?

Well DUH. What kind of dumbass would ever suggest otherwise?


You're just breeding smaller viruses that can fit through the holes.  Study it out.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ok, but what about minor ear fatigue and huffing your own CO2? because there have been plenty of Facebook studies about how that is scarring our children.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erik-k: Filtering breath on both ingress and egress prevents the spread of airborne disease?

Well DUH. What kind of dumbass would ever suggest otherwise?


Anti-maskers.
 
Ouze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Numbers are for liberals.
 
jtown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

puffy999: We need more stats like this.

If nothing else, for the rubes. Not the Rapepublicans, the independents.


Stats and facts no longer matter.  A friend mentioned this data and said maybe this will influence people who are on the fence.  I told him nobody is left on the fence.
 
olorin604
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Study is refuted by the fact that "But I don't wanna!."

Checkmate
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
3.5 times what?

Need to provide some additional comparisons and translations- this is America.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How do you lower something 3.5X?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jtown: puffy999: We need more stats like this.

If nothing else, for the rubes. Not the Rapepublicans, the independents.

Stats and facts no longer matter.  A friend mentioned this data and said maybe this will influence people who are on the fence.  I told him nobody is left on the fence.


There are different fences though, especially when it comes to kids there are even MORE crazies. So many people who had no problems with any other vaccine, or would have before mildly chuckled at a mask wearer. SO MANY. I can see a world where data can sway some minds, but it needs to be targeted like this. Target those who (yes) still aren't *sure* of efficacy.

Besides, if enough people get word of cold,hard data, we might actually have repercussions for people like those white terrorists in the Idaho pan handle.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: 3.5 times what?

Need to provide some additional comparisons and translations- this is America.....

[Fark user image image 230x219]


But 33 is in fact more than 25 WTF?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
NO!!!
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: maxandgrinch: 3.5 times what?

Need to provide some additional comparisons and translations- this is America.....

[Fark user image image 230x219]

But 33 is in fact more than 25 WTF?


3 comes earlier in counting than 4, so it means anything, even fractions, with a leading 3 is smaller than anything with a 4.

Yes, I have had to go over this my kid repeatedly.  The one with cognitive issues, especially abstract issues like math.  That symbol stuff is hard, so visual demonstrations are key.  Those old ads didn't go far enough.

But if my kid that has no concept of time, struggles with invisible boundaries, and needs help making change can get with it, there is no excuse for the stupidity of the rest of society.
 
