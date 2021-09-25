 Skip to content
 
(Seattle Times)   National Zoo's Covid-infected lions and tigers won't eat their meat, can't have any pudding   (seattletimes.com) divider line
4 Comments     (+0 »)
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm assuming they lost their sense of smell so meat just becomes a blob to them.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I fully sympathize with those cats.

The first time I had COVID (Jan '20) I was bedridden for four days, and in that time I think I ate a total of one banana and an oatmeal cookie.

I only ate those because I knew, rationally, that I had to eat something.  But I was not hungry.

(This was a month before the word "coronavirus" was found anywhere except in footnotes in the international news on page A22.  All I knew was that it was the worst "cold" I'd ever had in my life.)
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
