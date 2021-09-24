 Skip to content
 
The Daily Show gets anti-mask parents to make fools of themselves
13
posted to Main » and Politics » on 25 Sep 2021 at 5:05 AM



NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know why these idiots talk to Jordan, but I'm sure glad they do.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Like they'd need help with that.
 
damonm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Like they'd need help with that.


Came here to say this; leaving satisfied.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Shame on Jordan Klepper.  It's not nice to mock the developmentally disabled.
 
Neeek
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If the mask gave him acne, seems like the mask would cover it up, so where is the issue?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Neeek: If the mask gave him acne, seems like the mask would cover it up, so where is the issue?


It's his parents' right to determine if he catches acne and never has a girlfriend, not the government's.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Because acne has killed more people than covid.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Mask mask acne" is right up there with "jab hurt arm" in terms of stupid.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
*make
 
vrax
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I sure hope Jordan Klepper lives through the year.  It's like being a combat reporter except probably more scary.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Shame on Jordan Klepper.  It's not nice to mock the developmentally disabled.


"Developmentally disabled"?

"Minimally exceptional"?

"Mentally handy-re(dact)ed"?
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"I've done a little bit of research.....carbon dioxide... people are saying is an issue now"

I thought she was just pulling her opinion out of her butt, which would really be a tough day at the orifice, but "people are saying"!!!
 
vrax
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
