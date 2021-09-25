 Skip to content
Alaska adopts Death Panels. Thanks Obama
hervatski
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
'It's awful. It's exhausting': Alaska rations care as it hits Covid nadir

First automotive regulations and now this, what about mah freedoms?!
 
Eravior
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: 'It's awful. It's exhausting': Alaska rations care as it hits Covid nadir

First automotive regulations and now this, what about mah freedoms?!


God damn it. Took too long trying to come up with something.

/shakes tiny fist
 
Serious Black
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Congratulations, GQPers. You have broken American hospitals. Now none of us can get care there. I hope you indignant assholes are happy.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Congratulations, GQPers. You have broken American hospitals. Now none of us can get care there. I hope you indignant assholes are happy.


Do you honestly think they care?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Congratulations, GQPers. You have broken American hospitals. Now none of us can get care there. I hope you indignant assholes are happy.


they are
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hervatski: [Fark user image image 425x566]


Ok arbys/4 rivers.

This isn't surprising as I can't imagine the Alaska hospital network being that large given the small population of the state.

I kinda wonder if the more northern cutoff towns that you can only get to by plane have actually a smaller rate of covid infections just given their lower contact with the greater outside world outside of goods coming in etc.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

saturn badger: Serious Black: Congratulations, GQPers. You have broken American hospitals. Now none of us can get care there. I hope you indignant assholes are happy.

Do you honestly think they care?


Yes, I do think they care. By definition, being happy about destroying our health care system means they care.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And I'm willing to bet, a lot of them are still SCREEEEEEEEEEEE about how America is "The best healthcare system in the WORLD!!!"

/Hahaha.... ahhhh, we're so farked
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Farking antivaxxer trash are actively working to remove people from ICUs so they can "treat" them with horse dewormer and whatever other quack "treatment" is being sold to them this week. They're harassing vaccine providers and healthcare workers. They're getting in actual physical fights when asked to wear a mask.

Trump, Carlson, and anyone else who pushed the antivaxxer/antimasker/'COVID is a hoax' bullshiat should be tried for mass murder.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
On this day a year ago the seven day moving death rate was 1,000 people less and the case rate is three times more now ..
 
morg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The igloo inner fall freezes but it's pure COIVID. Do the math
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I prefer wood panels, myself.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mikalmd: On this day a year ago the seven day moving death rate was 1,000 people less and the case rate is three times more now ..


Yeah, but as they die horribly, they can be happy in the fact that they had the Freedom to not get vaccinated or wear a mask. And MAN did they stick it to the libs!
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

saturn badger: Serious Black: Congratulations, GQPers. You have broken American hospitals. Now none of us can get care there. I hope you indignant assholes are happy.

Do you honestly think they care?


They will care the exact instant they need hospital care.

Not a nanosecond before, and they'll be right back to being 100% plague rats the moment they're out.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mikalmd: On this day a year ago the seven day moving death rate was 1,000 people less and the case rate is three times more now ..


Therefore, hospitals are not full? Idiot.
 
