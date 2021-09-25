 Skip to content
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this on Fark?
 
washburn777
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KY Jerry: Why is this on Fark?


'Cause thems some weird ribs on that skeleton pig.  Keep up.
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KY Jerry: Why is this on Fark?


It's not news.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KY Jerry: Why is this on Fark?


My guess is mods drink-n-fark too, it being a Friday and all
 
foo monkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That link opened the Amazon app on my phone, which then opened up a browser window, which the redirected me back to the app, which told me I needed to update the app.
 
Eravior
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Whelp. Since it's Saturday here and this is random nonsense on Amazon:

Cat Butt Tissue Holder

Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.amazon.com/Cat-Butt-Tissu​e​-Holder-Standard/dp/B079618L3W/ref=sr_​1_1?dchild=1&keywords=weird+cat+stuff&​qid=1632559703&sr=8-1
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If we start tagging every weird item on Amazon, this site is going to be really hard to keep up with.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Thelyphthoric: KY Jerry: Why is this on Fark?

It's not news.


No, but that it went green is weird
 
Oysterman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
woodjf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't get it? Should I get it?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So Fark went to the Daily Mail, the Sun and Metro, then Tweets, then Zillow and now Amazon products.
What's next?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's a pig showing it's bones. It's not a skeleton, it's ribs.

I get it, Subby.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: So Fark went to the Daily Mail, the Sun and Metro, then Tweets, then Zillow and now Amazon products.
What's next?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

woodjf: I don't get it? Should I get it?


Forget it
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Resident Muslim: So Fark went to the Daily Mail, the Sun and Metro, then Tweets, then Zillow and now Amazon products.
What's next?

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
