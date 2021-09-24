 Skip to content
(KY3 Springfield)   Something of a by-gone era is closing after 55 years. Most people under 40 probably have never been to one   (ky3.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's no hyphen in bygone.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, Oregon
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Slightly over 40, never seen one, but also don't feel like I missed out on much with this.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't miss them. Lot of waiting around for help as I recall.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We have one!  I was gobsmacked when I first moved here - I pulled in, dug out my card and got the living shiat scared out of me by a smiling high schooler standing at the window when I turned around.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure New Jersey still has full service by law. I'm sure there's probably  a Jersey grift there, but I am too lazy to study it out. I'll just try to stay out of New Jersey.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I worked at one in high school. Cleaned your windshield, checked your oil and tires, and $5 would fill your tank. Until the embargo (1973?), anyway, and then it got a bit crazy.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Hoban Washburne: I'm pretty sure New Jersey still has full service by law. I'm sure there's probably  a Jersey grift there, but I am too lazy to study it out. I'll just try to stay out of New Jersey.


You pay us a small service charge--weekly--for the use of window cleaner, and Rocco will be by on Mondays to collect. If you need a receipt go fark yourself.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: Slightly over 40, never seen one, but also don't feel like I missed out on much with this.


I am also slightly over 40, and I know a service station in Camilla, GA, that was still doing full service as late as 2007, when I moved from there.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I live in NJ. Full service is all we got.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were zero self-serve places here when I was a kid.... but I can't remember seeing a single one around in at least 25 yrs.

*it's really hard to feel a sense of loss for the equivalent of a buggy whip manufacturer*
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: Well, Oregon


damageddude: I live in NJ. Full service is all we got.


They have to pump your gas for you in OR and NJ, but it's not "full service." In the day, "full service" meant they would also wash your windshield, check your oil, and check (and adjust) your tire inflation.

I hate waiting around to have some guy fill my tank when I need fuel, but fortunately, most of the time when I'm driving through Oregon I happen to be driving my diesel pickup. You're allowed to fill your own tank with diesel in Oregon, but not with gasoline.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
First job I had was pumping gas and cleaning glass at a Mobil station. Good pay and unbelievable side benefits. You would not believe the stuff people would try to trade for gas.
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My hometown got on fark for merely the creep of economic decline instead of child murder, Olympic level catalytic converter theft, mega-ultra-pro-Trumpism, something revealing a well developed full spectrum of the bigotries, or Covid Covid Covid? I'll take it.
 
0z79
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"No, don't pump your own gas, just stay in the car and hand us the money... what, no tip? BAD SERVICE FOR YOU!"

I would honestly rather deal with watered-down gas than that stuff.
 
alienated
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

maddog2030: First job I had was pumping gas and cleaning glass at a Mobil station. Good pay and unbelievable side benefits. You would not believe the stuff people would try to trade for gas.


Ass and Grass  ?
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Another one of those former ways of life that most people go "meh", or "I'll live", but there's that one guy quietly sobbing to himself in the corner about it.
 
powhound
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Had a family member who died early from the effects of leaded gas that was used back in the day. He ran a service station in Ohio.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

maddog2030: First job I had was pumping gas and cleaning glass at a Mobil station. Good pay and unbelievable side benefits. You would not believe the stuff people would try to trade for gas.


Does it rhyme with gas?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

syrynxx: There's no hyphen in bygone.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I worked at one in the 1990s the summer before I went to college.  You could go to the self serve or full service pumps.  The people that went to the full service pumps usually just wanted gas, but I would do the windows while the gas was pumping.  Two people asked for their fluid levels to be checked (which I pretended to do as I did not know how to do so at the time).  Mostly I worked the graveyard shift though which was only self service.  I sat behind bullet resistant plexiglass, watched 1970s TV shows on CBS, smoked cigarettes that I did not buy, ate snack foods that were intended to be sold, and drank beer that I put in the fridge behind unpopular pops.  About four customers would come in the entire shift.  The job suited me fine.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I can understand why "full service" (oil level check and tire pressure adjustments) isn't a thing: liability.

By and large, vehicles are more reliable now. And if you want that stuff done you may as well go to the modern quick lube shops.

But damn, I'd at least like the un-busy gas station attendant to wash my windshield sometimes. OCCASIONALLY there is a station which does that. Or at least trains employees to offer that.
 
baorao
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have to talk myself out of sitting a line for -$0.20 cheaper gas at Costco. Why would I miss paying +$0.15/gallon for full service?
 
