(KREM Spokane)   Idaho school district meeting on Covid protocols goes EXACTLY as you'd expect   (krem.com)
    More: Asinine, Management, High school, school district, angry mob, Safety, Midtown Center Meeting Room, Coeur d'Alene, school year  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did Nazi this coming.

One of the Bundy Klan's servants (not a Bundy himself) seems to be involved with this one.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many dead?

Wait, no one got shot? What is this?
 
animal color
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a Nazi death cult.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expected potatoes to have been thrown leaving disappointed
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maudibjr: I expected potatoes to have been thrown leaving disappointed


Ha, exactly what I was thinking.

It's Idaho how could a spud not be involved?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohmagerd deh herped der derp reig ou' dar gerppikkin minuhs!
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone had a quiet, well-reasoned, orderly debate, with most present acknowledging the importance of mask wearing for reducing COVID transmission?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Another BLM riot.
When will these terrorists be stopped??
 
Serious Black
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: Everyone had a quiet, well-reasoned, orderly debate, with most present acknowledging the importance of mask wearing for reducing COVID transmission?


Nope. We're in the forking Bad Place.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Another BLM riot.
When will these terrorists be stopped??


No, it's ANTIMA.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What really needs to happen is they need to schedule an anti-mask World's Fair type of thing... To keep the Deep State out, they should only staff it with other anti-mask and anti-vaxx types. Go ahead and have all of the medical and police support be on board, too. Totally self sufficient. Make sure that it lasts 6 months, or even a year. Big, tightly packed meetings all day, every day. Just go ahead and cram in there, fark that hoax virus.

After 6-9 months, with no Deep State infiltration, then the plague rats will have killed off themselves, and just themselves... Whoever is left, may re-think their position in the virus.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
All our times have come
Here but now they're gone
Seasons don't fear the reaper
Nor do the wind, the sun or the rain

We can be like they are

Come on, baby (don't fear the reaper)
Baby, take my hand (don't fear the reaper)
We'll be able to fly (don't fear the reaper)
 
DittoToo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You know it wasn't BLM or Antifa* because they didn't get pepper sprayed.

*Is Antifa in the room with us Karen?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
how many of da ho did show?

/rtfa?
//no.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: It's Idaho how could a spud not be involved?


Because it's the panhandle?

They have trees and mountains and lakes and submarines (yes, really) and white supremacists up there, not potatoes.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can we replace these people already? I'm sure these idiots think that they call it Great Replacement because of all the people that will be replaced. Clearly, it's called that because of how great things will be after it is done.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wont someone think of the children?
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

puffy999: Boo_Guy: It's Idaho how could a spud not be involved?

Because it's the panhandle?

They have trees and mountains and lakes and submarines (yes, really) and white supremacists up there, not potatoes.


The northern Idaho potato

images.forwardcdn.comView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fat
Red faced
White people.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They're trying to kill their own kids ?? WTF ..
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bring in the B-52's
 
Duncan1972
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

pjbreeze: Bring in the B-52's


Rock Lobster!

Wait...what?
 
nijika
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"So damn tired of these assholes", #348.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Duncan1972: pjbreeze: Bring in the B-52's

Rock Lobster!

Wait...what?


You're WHAT?!
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bootleg: How many dead?

Wait, no one got shot? What is this?


If they'd take the damn shot, they wouldn't need to make trouble.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: What really needs to happen is they need to schedule an anti-mask World's Fair type of thing...

Disney?
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Everything looks good in the Idaho panhandle.https://www.krem.com/articl​e/news/heal​th/coronavirus/covid-cases-in-north-id​aho-on-the-rise/293-0812dd51-6a5c-438c​-9e51-f0e38f275e09
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sounds like the police there are completely ineffective
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Before reading TFA, I'm guessing a freedom-loving passionately patriotic american pulled a gun in a school district meeting.

'k going in.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BuckTurgidson: Before reading TFA, I'm guessing a freedom-loving passionately patriotic american pulled a gun in a school district meeting.

'k going in.


Ah second guess, violent CHUD mob overruns school district meeting.
 
