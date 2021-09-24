 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   shiat flows downhill, but not at the Millennium Tower   (sfgate.com) divider line
11
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

219 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2021 at 11:30 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aw fark, all that plumbing isn't well...plumb any more.

lol

Wait for the Big One
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Sewage ejector room"?  I don't think I want to know what that is.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So even if the tilting and sinking magically stops *right* now, they're still going to have to re-plumb every drain on one side of the tower at minimum. The increased tilt on the other side would warrant attention as well, or at least throw a monkey wrench into standard calculations for proper drainage.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: "Sewage ejector room"?  I don't think I want to know what that is.


All I know is that it's German.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told that people in San Francisco just poop on the street..
 
Snort
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's going to Fall over
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah,I wouldn't want to be in that building.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Man, talk about a shiatty situation
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Chief engineer Ronald Hamburger added, "there are not current effects that compromise either building safety or habitability.


It's just rife with plugging and seepage.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Marcus Aurelius: "Sewage ejector room"?  I don't think I want to know what that is.

All I know is that it's German.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What? Something wasn't engineered correctly at the millennial tower? They spent thousands of hours Googling the best possible designs!
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.