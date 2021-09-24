 Skip to content
(Boston.com)   Trip wire identification fail   (boston.com) divider line
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Towards the end of the article they mention a hiker warning other hikers about the trip-wire.

But no screenshot of the tweet or post or whatever.

I want to know the exact words they used to "warn" people of this non-existent thread.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Electric dog fencing mistaken for 'trip wires' near Midstate Trail

Yeah, you gotta make sure your electric dogs don't go wandering.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chuck87
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm not a dog fence expert but I thought these wires were supposed to be buried.  Am I wrong?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Be on the lookout for these as well...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Towards the end of the article they mention a hiker warning other hikers about the trip-wire.

But no screenshot of the tweet or post or whatever.

I want to know the exact words they used to "warn" people of this non-existent thread.


*threat

typo was so close to being a great joke
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Towards the end of the article they mention a hiker warning other hikers about the trip-wire.

But no screenshot of the tweet or post or whatever.

I want to know the exact words they used to "warn" people of this non-existent thread.


"Don't go on to this private property while wearing a shock collar"

"I mean, unless you're into that sort of thing"
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: jaylectricity: Towards the end of the article they mention a hiker warning other hikers about the trip-wire.

But no screenshot of the tweet or post or whatever.

I want to know the exact words they used to "warn" people of this non-existent thread.

*threat

typo was so close to being a great joke


Yeah, I hesitated to post mine, because I knew someone would beat me to it.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Electric dog fencing mistaken for 'trip wires' near Midstate Trail

Yeah, you gotta make sure your electric dogs don't go wandering.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


I'd be more worried about this one:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Chuck87: I'm not a dog fence expert but I thought these wires were supposed to be buried.  Am I wrong?


They don't have to be.  I have mine stapled to the fence.

Why do you need a fence and an invisible fence you will surely ask.

Because my dog is an asshole.
 
olorin604
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Chuck87: I'm not a dog fence expert but I thought these wires were supposed to be buried.  Am I wrong?


I would go with can be, and is less likely to be disturbed if buried. But I only buried the one in my yard on the sides that would get mowed. The leg than ran through woods was kinda wiggled under leaves and tacked to trees.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Chuck87: I'm not a dog fence expert but I thought these wires were supposed to be buried.  Am I wrong?

They don't have to be.  I have mine stapled to the fence.

Why do you need a fence and an invisible fence you will surely ask.

Because my dog is an asshole.


I had a German shepherd that would climb 6' tall fences
 
talkertopc
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It does not matter what its intended function is, it seems like that wire can trip people if they do not notice it.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

talkertopc: It does not matter what its intended function is, it seems like that wire can trip people if they do not notice it.


Why is a public trail going through private land?
 
bababa [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Begoggle: talkertopc: It does not matter what its intended function is, it seems like that wire can trip people if they do not notice it.

Why is a public trail going through private land?


From Wikipedia:
The trail passes through public land (state forests, parks, and wildlife management areas; federal flood control projects maintained by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, etc.), land under stewardship of non-profit conservation organizations, as well as private land under conservation easement and unprotected private land via the permission of individual land owners. In places where development has displaced the trail through the natural setting, the trail follows public roads.
 
