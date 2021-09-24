 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Let us enjoy the worst Halloween costumes of 2021   (gizmodo.com) divider line
7
7 Comments     (+0 »)
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's November already?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Welcome to the Disney Lawsuit Collection.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Black Widow looks okay if you have the ass for it.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can be who I wanna be, and sexy

Sexy | Mean Girls on Broadway
Youtube TCFK1k8-Uz8
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Infinity guy looks like he'd fit like a glove.   Aw, snap!  *Infinity Stones twinkle*
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

