(Denver Channel)   "Haunted mine drop" ride now has real ghost   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Amusement park, Blunt trauma, Coney Island, Operator, Seat belt, The Haunted, Glenwood Springs, Colorado, The Seatbelts  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A review of surveillance video of operations on the ride also found one of the operators "inconsistently used the process of unbuckling and moving all seatbelts to clear the seats" - something other operators were found to have done more consistently

If one of the primary safety protocols for your ride involves a 14 year-old employee consistently following instructions to prevent the death of a six year-old, you need to come up with better protocols. An automatic harness that supplements the seat belt comes to mind instead of just mandating two farking seat belts, which is just farking lazy.

Reminds me of a problem I had back in college from a fairly creative engineering professor. He asked how we would design a system to slow down a speeding car that went airborne after the brakes failed. More than half the class wasted a week designing a secondary brake system for the wheels. You got 25% for that because you made an assumption the car was coming back down to the road quickly. Literally any other solution - even if it involved a secondary brake system and something else - got more credit.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I have nothing snarky to say about this. If I was involved in any way I'm pretty sure I'd drink myself to death.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mugato: Well I have nothing snarky to say about this....


I'm pretty sure your Fark account can be banned for that.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sad to hear....but that's an odd picture
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mugato: Well I have nothing snarky to say about this. If I was involved in any way I'm pretty sure I'd drink myself to death.


shiat I'm halfway there already brother and I never killed anyone.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Poor little kid.
 
buntz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mugato: Well I have nothing snarky to say about this. If I was involved in any way I'm pretty sure I'd drink myself to death.


For once you and I are in agreement. And furthermore it's the exact same headline from the first time they posted the story.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How the fark does a 6yo get on this kind of ride anyway?

/poor kid
 
deadsanta
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I mean, if you let a six year old ride that thing without a parent or guardian, you are a farking bad parent.  Sorry I said what we parents were all thinking.
 
Flincher
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Saturn5: Mugato: Well I have nothing snarky to say about this....

I'm pretty sure your Fark account can be banned for that.


Guess they should have put one of those "Seatbelts Save Lives" signs at the end of the ride.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What the hell even is this ride? Like one of those big drops but underground instead?
 
Flincher
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Saturn5: Mugato: Well I have nothing snarky to say about this....

I'm pretty sure your Fark account can be banned for that.


And I already have a window seat to hell but....maybe that sign is in the photo that the ride takes of you at a key "seatbelts are really important here" moment.
 
stuffy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Belts probably giving faults warning. Easier to just ignore than fix it.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wheeeeeee*splat*
 
Watubi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Amusement park rides become equally more terrifying the further my age difference gets from the ride operators.
 
Birnone
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Maybe I'm being harsh but I don't understand how a kid that young gets on a ride like this and no one looks over how she's buckled in. On the rides I've been on not only do I double check my own situation but I give a quick look at anyone near or next to me.

No article I've read addresses if a parent or other adult family member was with her on this ride.
1. If no one else was with her on this ride, what the fark is wrong with you people?!?!
2. If someone was accompanying her on this ride but they didn't check to make sure she was secured, what the fark is wrong with you people?!?!
 
