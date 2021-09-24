 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(eBay)   I'm sure everyone in my car pool will want this ugly $320,000 watch   (ebay.com) divider line
55
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

1179 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2021 at 7:29 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

Uh huh.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's kind of cool--my mom was asking me for Christmas ideas so I'll forward her the link.

/If that doesn't get me my inheritance, nothing will.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it doesn't even have a James Bond laser. Where is my Goddamn laser watch?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Save $26,011.00 (7% off)

What a deal, brb.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I put it on my watch list and bought a $2 power ball ticket  ..
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free shipping. I'm on it.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Save $26,011.00 (7% off)

What a deal, brb.


Small hint -> save 100% by not purchasing it.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cannot tell what time it's supposed to represent. A friend of mine is a UI designer and would probably have a stroke if I sent this to her.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ferrari owners are dumb enough to buy any piece of crap with the name "Ferrari" on it.

Case in point: Ferraris.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Philadelphia it's worth 50 bucks.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$320 grand for one of 50? Fark that. It's not even that great a looker. The solar system watch was worth $245K and as far as I know they never made it because no one would pay for it:

https://www.vancleefarpels.com/us/en/​t​he-maison/articles/midnight-planetariu​m---lady-arpels-planetarium-watches.ht​ml
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Ferrari owners are dumb enough to buy any piece of crap with the name "Ferrari" on it.

Case in point: Ferraris.


Don't fark from the side of the road with your car running, remember your Ford Pinto has an exhaust leak
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is the coolest Power Ranger I have ever seen in my life.
 
cocozilla [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh it's a best offer auction. I'm going to go bid myself $9.99
 
American Decency Association [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
love this one for a few dollars in the 'similar items' below.  dope leaf bracelet extra

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Ferrari owners are dumb enough to buy any piece of crap with the name "Ferrari" on it.

Case in point: Ferraris.


Thats true of any car called a "super car"
 
Subtonic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

nytmare: [Fark user image image 425x265]


I beat you to it, but you had the pic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's very, very neat.... but also ugly as a farking stump, and looks hard to read.

You buy that shiat so that people can see you bought that shiat, not because it looks good or is good.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'd bid $3.20.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: I'd bid $3.20.


Tree-fiddy from me.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cocozilla: Ooh it's a best offer auction. I'm going to go bid myself $9.99


Are we still talking about the watch or Subby's Mom?
 
ifky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 525x67]

Uh huh.


This. If you are spending that much you can afford to ship it FedEx Custom Critical.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: It's very, very neat.... but also ugly as a farking stump, and looks hard to read.

You buy that shiat so that people can see you bought that shiat, not because it looks good or is good.


Why pay the price of a new house for gimmicky clock?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alathea [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ifky: gopher321: [Fark user image image 525x67]

Uh huh.

This. If you are spending that much you can afford to ship it FedEx Custom Critical.


Supposedly there are only 20 made and it has a tourbillion, which are really difficult to do for a watch maker.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Lsherm: $320 grand for one of 50? Fark that. It's not even that great a looker. The solar system watch was worth $245K and as far as I know they never made it because no one would pay for it:

https://www.vancleefarpels.com/us/en/t​he-maison/articles/midnight-planetariu​m---lady-arpels-planetarium-watches.ht​ml


I love mechanical watches that show the interior gears, but that thing is uuuugly. If you want a pricey time piece, buy a Rolex. They appreciate in value.
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ferrari LaFerrari = Ferrari the Ferrari

Great job, Naming Department.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Alathea: ifky: gopher321: [Fark user image image 525x67]

Uh huh.

This. If you are spending that much you can afford to ship it FedEx Custom Critical.

Supposedly there are only 20 made and it has a tourbillion, which are really difficult to do for a watch maker.


Still ugly. Don't care how technical it is.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sporkabob: Ferrari LaFerrari = Ferrari the Ferrari

Great job, Naming Department.


They also came up with Meagan Thee Stallion
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The worst part is changing the tiny tiny spark plugs.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sporkabob: Ferrari LaFerrari = Ferrari the Ferrari

Great job, Naming Department.


Ferrari de/ di (I forget which) Ferrari. Ferrari of Ferrari would make more sense.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Meh, Omega is the only watch certified for space travel by NASA.
 
HammerHeadSnark
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Watch Functions: Hour, Minute, Second, Tourbillon, Power Reserve Indicator
Strap Color: Black
Reference Number: 905.NX.0001.RX
Movement: Manual Wind
Lug Material: Titanium
lux_g_gender: Male
Dial Color: Silver
Crown: Pull Out
Condition: Pre-Owned
Clasp Type: Tang
Case Size: 46mm
Case Material: Titanium
Case Back: Transparent
Caliber: Hublot Caliber HUB9005.H1.6
Band Type: Rubber
Brand: Hublot

It has a POS rubber wrist band. After less than a year of use the hole stretches or tears . . . and there is no replacement band -- watch becomes a pocket watch.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I never wore a watch until I found the right fitness tracker.

Technically I still don't own a watch because I use my phone to check the time, my steps, heart rate, sleep patterns, ECG, etc.

This hunk of ugly crap do any of that beyond time?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
For some watches, that's cheap.

Personally, I'd get my wrists enlarged and spend 6% of the cost of the Bat Signal linked Douche Signal watch linked on this one*
Fark user imageView Full Size


*They're both about the size and weight of a 1991 PC.
 
Alathea [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Lsherm: $320 grand for one of 50? Fark that. It's not even that great a looker. The solar system watch was worth $245K and as far as I know they never made it because no one would pay for it:

https://www.vancleefarpels.com/us/en/t​he-maison/articles/midnight-planetariu​m---lady-arpels-planetarium-watches.ht​ml

I love mechanical watches that show the interior gears, but that thing is uuuugly. If you want a pricey time piece, buy a Rolex. They appreciate in value.


Nah, at least get a Tudor or a CWC or something, then it's got great brains and it's made to get knocked around a bit, and it's not a cliché.  I'd wear a Seiko spring drive if I wanted an expensive dress watch.

This one looks cool in an Aliens sort of way but it's not very practical. I've got a vintage Seiko "Arnie" as my only fanboy movie watch and a Seiko 6105 that was my dads. He got it at a PX in Japan in the late 60s.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"What time is it?"

*looks down at $320k watch*

"I have no farking idea."
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: Meh, Omega is the only watch certified for space travel by NASA.


Bulova has flown unofficially.
https://www.gearpatrol.com/watches/a7​2​4245/watches-you-should-know-bulova-lu​nar-pilot-moonwatch/
 
King Something
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Or you could get a "good enough" digital wristwatch at AAFES or Walmart for like $35, and use the savings to buy a Ferrari.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheReject: I cannot tell what time it's supposed to represent. A friend of mine is a UI designer and would probably have a stroke if I sent this to her.


Stupid, incredibly stupid idea I just had here...

Fark user imageView Full Size


I need to look into whether there is a watch that uses "Predator time." If I can find one for under thirty bucks I think I can justify it as a Christmas gag gift of sorts.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Ferrari owners are dumb enough to buy any piece of crap with the name "Ferrari" on it.

Case in point: Ferraris.


Man, for as much of a PITA they are... an '84 288 GTO is still my dream car.

pushing 4 decades old and it looks more contemporary than a lot of supercars from only 2 decades ago

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bababa [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As I read the headline I was thinking that high-end watches aren't ugly, but then I clicked the link. Really, if you've got that kind of cash, surely you could find something better for it.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Guh ugly af. But... And a big one, it'll probably be worth over a million in a decade so, if you have the means...

I'm a watch nerd tho so ymmv. Currently wearing a probably radioactive 1947 military issue Omega Cosmic that I bought 15 years ago and would buy another one if I could find another military version.

/Sold everything else
//Have a half dozen swiss movements for when I retire to the hills of Ticino to make watches and wine
///And cheese
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: TheReject: I cannot tell what time it's supposed to represent. A friend of mine is a UI designer and would probably have a stroke if I sent this to her.

Stupid, incredibly stupid idea I just had here...

[Fark user image image 320x212]

I need to look into whether there is a watch that uses "Predator time." If I can find one for under thirty bucks I think I can justify it as a Christmas gag gift of sorts.


On the other hand, you could develop one and sell it for $320,000.

I think we're in business.
 
Katwang
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What is not mentioned is only a certified Ferrari tech at an authorized dealer can wind the watch. Only $27,000 for this weekly service.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Claude Ballse: Ferrari owners are dumb enough to buy any piece of crap with the name "Ferrari" on it.

Case in point: Ferraris.

Man, for as much of a PITA they are... an '84 288 GTO is still my dream car.

pushing 4 decades old and it looks more contemporary than a lot of supercars from only 2 decades ago

[Fark user image 850x566]


Even with the fat sidewall tires, no traction control, and old-school manual transmission, it got a sub five second 0-60 time at 4.8. Now, it might have done that on a hot day with drag tires and no safety equipment, but it is still impressive for a car built at the time. Plus, it's beautiful.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheReject: I cannot tell what time it's supposed to represent. A friend of mine is a UI designer and would probably have a stroke if I sent this to her.


It's Ferrari time, duh!
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bababa: As I read the headline I was thinking that high-end watches aren't ugly, but then I clicked the link. Really, if you've got that kind of cash, surely you could find something better for it.


The whole point is to not look like a watch, people have to notice the atrocity on your wrist and know how much it costs. You can buy a nice Rolex for 1/10 the price, but it looks like a watch so no one can tell at a glance that you can afford it and they can't.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just below.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lsherm: gameshowhost: Claude Ballse: Ferrari owners are dumb enough to buy any piece of crap with the name "Ferrari" on it.

Case in point: Ferraris.

Man, for as much of a PITA they are... an '84 288 GTO is still my dream car.

pushing 4 decades old and it looks more contemporary than a lot of supercars from only 2 decades ago

[Fark user image 850x566]

Even with the fat sidewall tires, no traction control, and old-school manual transmission, it got a sub five second 0-60 time at 4.8. Now, it might have done that on a hot day with drag tires and no safety equipment, but it is still impressive for a car built at the time. Plus, it's beautiful.


i was about to put up a pic of a 2001 nsx but don't want to harsh the buzz with the fugg
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.