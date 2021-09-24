 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   If you don't like my driving then stay off the bike trail   (kfor.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you watch the video, that is some all-star drunk driving. Sucks for the bikers, but at least she wasn't on the road.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oklahoma woman arrested after driving vehicle on Lake Hefner trails while allegedly intoxicated with baby in the backseat

Mother of the year.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don't you hate it when you're stuck behind a cyclist and they're just going so slow and there's no room to pass them?
 
true okie doke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not all heroes ride electric unicycles, but this one does.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: If you watch the video, that is some all-star drunk driving. Sucks for the bikers, but at least she wasn't on the road.


I don't normally watch videos but after that comment I went back. I wasn't disappointed.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the world of vehicular hazards, she's what experts would call "a perfect storm."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oopsboom: don't you hate it when you're stuck behind a cyclist and they're just going so slow and there's no room to pass them?


Ask your city councilor to put in good bicycle infrastructure.  Everybody wins when the streets are complete.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: In the world of vehicular hazards, she's what experts would call "a perfect storm."
[Fark user image 425x239]


I feel like Sierra Gaines was the name on Margaret Cho's fake ID when she was 19 after seeing this.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFV: "I think she may not have known where she was."

Understatement of the month.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oopsboom: don't you hate it when you're stuck behind a cyclist and they're just going so slow and there's no room to pass them?


I definitely hate it when I'm on my bike and some driver with the reflexes of a mushroom who thinks their car is 10 feet wider than it is is just creeping after me. It feels like I'm going to die unless they get distracted by a farmer's market or something.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Sorta OT)...

What is the Chrome extension that allows me to not have to wait 45 minutes while a GD autoplay advert plays on the shiatty-ass local news channel websites?

Help a brother out or is my ADD farked?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My preference is to ride on bike paths away from traffic.  This is about my worst cycling nightmare.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arrested? Yet another blow against freedom in Biden's America.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Unfortunately, there was a young child in the vehicle" - Sgt. Dillon Quirk

Would you rather the kid had been thrown out during this wild ride?
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't want to discount the baby, but unless they charge her with child endangerment as well, it's probably irrelevant to the driving charges.

That's a VERY drunk face...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Md37 [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: (Sorta OT)...

What is the Chrome extension that allows me to not have to wait 45 minutes while a GD autoplay advert plays on the shiatty-ass local news channel websites?

Help a brother out or is my ADD farked?


I have Ghostery, AdBlocker Ultimate, and UBlock Origins installed (Firefox), and I don't see any ads.
 
