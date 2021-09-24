 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFSB Connecticut)   ♫ The wheels on the bus go round and round, round and round, round and round - unless the driver on the bus goes No vaccine, no testing, no working. ♫   (wfsb.com) divider line
20
    More: Murica, School bus, Bus, United States, Vaccine, School, State, Vice President Jon Hipsher, Last month  
•       •       •

596 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2021 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meh, call in the National Guard. That wasn't for vaccination reasons, but primarily because we treat school bus drivers pretty poorly. If you're retired or want to work two shifts at the beginning and end of the day without enough time in the middle to do something else, boy do they have a job for you!

If you're lucky or are part of a richer district, you might eek out $30-40K a year and get benefits. Otherwise, you're making about $25K, you can't get a second job until after the second shift is over, and you probably don't get benefits. Also, you have to have the patience of a saint and the the driving record of one, too, all for the privilege of being poor.

I think back to my days of riding the bus and the kids (myself included) were not well behaved. I get stressed out enough just driving myself, I can't imagine putting up with 60 kids behind me for $12.50 an hour.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Covid on the Bus goes round and round.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
15-20% of bus drivers are Ms. Crabtree
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get the goddamn shot you farking idiots
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But yet all of them consented to an employer demanded urine test.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Drivers that refuse should hold a meeting to voice their anger and decide what to do next.

Then, after two weeks, they'll be fewer of those plague rat assholes.
 
Fano
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hail to the bus driver bus driver bus driver
Hail to the bus driver bus driver man
He gets his arm shot or he goes home to rot
Hail to the bus driver bus driver man
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm getting the impression that much of this country has no idea that rules need to be enforced, or else they're not actually rules.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Fano: Hail to the bus driver bus driver bus driver
Hail to the bus driver bus driver man
He gets his arm shot or he goes home to rot
Hail to the bus driver bus driver man


The Simpsons - Hail To The Bus Driver
Youtube 4pWTh092mz8
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Stop coddling these idiots.  They're the major reason why we're still dealing with this shiat as much as we are.  Because WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA​AAAAAAAAAAAH!
 
wildlifer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Stop coddling these idiots.  They're the major reason why we're still dealing with this shiat as much as we are.  Because WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA​AAAAAAAAAAAH!


Im going to call bullshait.
As we have all seen, whether you are vaccinated or wear ten masks.. if your immune system is trash, you're getting a visit from the Wutang flu fairy.  Its the same as with flu seasons in the past.

I'm vaccinated, and I've had the Wutang twice.. once before It became a thing, and last Feb.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure the vast majority of your worst workers are the same ones who won't get a vaccine.
Get rid of them.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So, these people that volunteer to quit their job haven't realized that they won't qualify for unemployment without a fight. Likely won't have
a job to replace it. They also won't have a decent explanation as to why they left their last employer in their interviews.
They just can't accept that they are ignorant and the public just wants basic safety precautions.
People that have devoted their lives, reputation, and future have said this is the BEST option, yet they believe it is about losing freedom and government control.
Let them starve to death before they get lung damage.
Hopefully next Thursday my wife gets on the lung recipient list.
I never thought I would be this callous.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is going to be forever, isn't it?
 
neongoats
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Plague rats shouldn't be farking driving kids around.

Or have jobs. Or access to the benefits of human society.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wildlifer: SpaceyCat: Stop coddling these idiots.  They're the major reason why we're still dealing with this shiat as much as we are.  Because WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA​AAAAAAAAAAAH!

Im going to call bullshait.
As we have all seen, whether you are vaccinated or wear ten masks.. if your immune system is trash, you're getting a visit from the Wutang flu fairy.  Its the same as with flu seasons in the past.

I'm vaccinated, and I've had the Wutang twice.. once before It became a thing, and last Feb.


No one believes your pseudo story.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

austerity101: I'm getting the impression that much of this country has no idea that rules need to be enforced, or else they're not actually rules.


It's that old LOLbertarianism fail, in action.

/aNd cHaRiTy wiLL FiX eVeRyThiNg eLse
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Get the goddamn shot you farking idiots


That should convince them.
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: This is going to be forever, isn't it?


It sometimes feels like it.

I hope not, because I'm actually more stressed now than I was a year ago. Maybe because I 'm still wearing a N95 mask 8 hours a day, because I work in an environment surrounded by many maskless college students, who may or may not be vaccinated. I really have no desire to experience a breakthough Covid case, "mild" though it might be.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hipster added that he hopes the state waives the vaccine mandate and sticks to the current mask rules.

So we're following by the rules? The Dude abides:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.