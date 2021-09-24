 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Sheriff's Deputy to high school girl: Take down your Instagram posts saying you have COVID or I'm gonna arrest you. Judge to Deputy: WTF is wrong with you man?   (thehill.com) divider line
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, that should help pay for college.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The kid didn't have COVID according to the testing and was causing consternation. The sheriff is not allowed to censor her.

They both suck.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Joe USer: Well, that should help pay for college.


At tax payer expense no doubt.  Make these people personally responsible for their behavior.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: The kid didn't have COVID according to the testing and was causing consternation. The sheriff is not allowed to censor her.

They both suck.


Linked article:
She tested negative, but her attorney said that doctors told the girl's family that she likely had the virus but missed the window for testing positive.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: The kid didn't have COVID according to the testing and was causing consternation. The sheriff is not allowed to censor her.

They both suck.


They both suck? Really? Who's rights did the young teenager try to stifle?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The school to prison pipeline doesn't fill itself, you know.  The cops will arrest any child for any reason these days to make quota.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: SpectroBoy: The kid didn't have COVID according to the testing and was causing consternation. The sheriff is not allowed to censor her.

They both suck.

Linked article:
She tested negative, but her attorney said that doctors told the girl's family that she likely had the virus but missed the window for testing positive.


She tested negative in March. When was the CDC using the broken tests?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol idve told him to arrest me, would make the payout bigger....
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he still employed as a sheriff's deputy?  Why?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
law enforcement acted at the request of school health officials

Once again schools sticking their noses into kid's private lives and trying to run their social media.
Teachers, leave them kids alone.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have the judge sentence them both to having corona (delta or newer) injected directly into their eyeballs.  An ultra high dose.  No medical care.  IF they live, great.  If not.... oh well.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it was buried by an ad or something but I didn't see what the award was.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: SpectroBoy: The kid didn't have COVID according to the testing and was causing consternation. The sheriff is not allowed to censor her.

They both suck.

Linked article:
She tested negative, but her attorney said that doctors told the girl's family that she likely had the virus but missed the window for testing positive.


Just had a case like this at work. Guy got tested due to likely exposure and  the results came back negative. Few days later he started having symptoms and ended with a pretty rough case of COVID. He lived through it, but spent several days in the hospital.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tested negative (the rapid test) and did have Covid. When I began to feel worse I took the other test, results came back in about 3 days, and it turned out I was in fact positive. Lost 10 lbs. in about 2 weeks but was only bedridden for 3 days. I apparently had a very mild case and it was the most sick I'd been in memory (other than severe hangovers).
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what negative consequences did the cop suffer?  That's a serious question, but I already know the answer.

Everyone with a badge has to know they can't violate the Constitution.  If they are unable to understand this simple concept, they have no business having a badge and a gun.  However, so long as there are no consequences for this kind of behavior, it will continue to happen.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
law enforcement acted at the request of school health officials in a good faith effort to avoid unfounded panic

That worked out great. Thank goodness nobody panicked here.
 
philodough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a guess, the same deputy has million and one posts on his stupid FB page about his freedoms and supposed constitutional rights and amendments and all other related loony toon BS.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: Everyone with a badge has to know they can't violate the Constitution.


They don't care. Most know the law, but they like to push the limit to see what they can get away with. If they get caught, it's a slap on the wrist.
Then they talk about how stupid citizens are when it comes to knowing their rights.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fascist pig!
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: OgreMagi: Everyone with a badge has to know they can't violate the Constitution.

They don't care. Most know the law, but they like to push the limit to see what they can get away with. If they get caught, it's a slap on the wrist.
Then they talk about how stupid citizens are when it comes to knowing their rights.


That's my point.  So long as there are no consequences for their actions, they will continue with unacceptable behavior.

Cops are no different than two year olds.  They throw fits to get what they want because it works.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: SpectroBoy: The kid didn't have COVID according to the testing and was causing consternation. The sheriff is not allowed to censor her.

They both suck.

They both suck? Really? Who's rights did the young teenager try to stifle?


I'll ignore your improper apostrophe to focus on the bigger issue: the judge who ruled against the cop and for free speech is a Trump appointee.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around the time the lawsuit was filed by Cohoon, a lawyer representing the Marquette County Sheriff's Department and sheriff, Samuel Hall, said that her posts "caused distress and panic within the school system and law enforcement acted at the request of school health officials in a good faith effort to avoid unfounded panic,"

Welcome to your lawsuit, gentlemen.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DRTFA: Combustion: SpectroBoy: The kid didn't have COVID according to the testing and was causing consternation. The sheriff is not allowed to censor her.

They both suck.

They both suck? Really? Who's rights did the young teenager try to stifle?

I'll ignore your improper apostrophe to focus on the bigger issue: the judge who ruled against the cop and for free speech is a Trump appointee.


So he made the right ruling but he sucks anyway just because he was appointed by Trump?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Is he still employed as a sheriff's deputy?  Why?


Because America sucks.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He treated her like he thought she was black. No wonder the judge smacked it down.
 
Alathea [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Joe USer: Well, that should help pay for college.

At tax payer expense no doubt.  Make these people personally responsible for their behavior.


They are insured.
 
NoRedShadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Joe USer: SpectroBoy: The kid didn't have COVID according to the testing and was causing consternation. The sheriff is not allowed to censor her.

They both suck.

Linked article:
She tested negative, but her attorney said that doctors told the girl's family that she likely had the virus but missed the window for testing positive.

She tested negative in March. When was the CDC using the broken tests?


It was back in March 2020, so I'm not surprised that the testing wasn't great at that point.
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lefty248: Fascist pig!


Fascist Pig
Youtube N8eWgzo1UPc
 
Godscrack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Marquette County Sheriff's Department and sheriff, Samuel Hall, said that her posts "caused distress and panic within the school system and law enforcement acted at the request of school health officials in a good faith effort to avoid unfounded panic,"

Distress and panic are emotions, not law. Someone needs to retrain these right wing tyrants and tell them they are law enforcement, not feelings enforcement.

And this is more proof Facebook gives up personal information to law enforcement whenever they want it.
 
lefty248
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

almejita: lefty248: Fascist pig!

[YouTube video: Fascist Pig]


Nice.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The same people want to prohibit private tech companies from regulating content on their own sites.

The derp, it hurts. The cognitive dissonance, so thick.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have the judge sentence them both to having corona (delta or newer) injected directly into their eyeballs.  An ultra high dose.  No medical care.  IF they live, great.  If not.... oh well.


uh why? she wasn't trying to trample on anybody's first amendment rights.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: The kid didn't have COVID according to the testing and was causing consternation. The sheriff is not allowed to censor her.

They both suck.



The school board is welcome to rebut the student's false claims with press releases and their own social media presence.
 
Salmon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wait a minute.

How old is she, and is she hot?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: So what negative consequences did the cop suffer?  That's a serious question, but I already know the answer.

Everyone with a badge has to know they can't violate the Constitution.  If they are unable to understand this simple concept, they have no business having a badge and a gun.  However, so long as there are no consequences for this kind of behavior, it will continue to happen.


The issue is they don't understand the Constitution.  And that isn't just members of the police.

There are gazillions of folks who refer to the Bible who have never read it in its entirety.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: The kid didn't have COVID according to the testing and was causing consternation. The sheriff is not allowed to censor her.

They both suck.


There is such a thing as false negatives (there are cases where the infection is in the lungs and a nasal swab does not test positive).  The doctor said that based on her symptoms, she likely had COVID.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Where? Oh, Cold Florida.
 
jst3p
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It is so unfair that the 2% of good cops out there have their reputation sullied because of the bad apples that make up the rest of the group.
 
webct_god
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: DRTFA: Combustion: SpectroBoy: The kid didn't have COVID according to the testing and was causing consternation. The sheriff is not allowed to censor her.

They both suck.

They both suck? Really? Who's rights did the young teenager try to stifle?

I'll ignore your improper apostrophe to focus on the bigger issue: the judge who ruled against the cop and for free speech is a Trump appointee.

So he made the right ruling but he sucks anyway just because he was appointed by Trump?


How long have you been on fark? That's the MO around here: thinking any and everything sucks just because TFG did it, even if it's right, and then accuse the other side of doing the exact same thing. Goes for both sides. Gets kinda boring after a while, but you get used to it.
 
jst3p
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Salmon: Wait a minute.

How old is she, and is she hot?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: So what negative consequences did the cop suffer?  That's a serious question, but I already know the answer.

Everyone with a badge has to know they can't violate the Constitution.  If they are unable to understand this simple concept, they have no business having a badge and a gun.  However, so long as there are no consequences for this kind of behavior, it will continue to happen.


Free speech has limits.  Everyone knows that certain type of inflammatory speech that may cause violence or panic are not allowed.  The question is, is 'I caught COVID' in that category of speech? 

And the answer appears to be 'No, and stop asking stupid questions'
 
jst3p
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The cop's mistake was making a specific threat (arrest). Most asshole cops know that you make the request and let the threat be implied.

"I need you to take down the post. I don't want to have to escalate this situation any further than it has to, so if you just do it we can both be done with this whole situation and not have our weekend ruined."
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NoRedShadow: Bootleg: Joe USer: SpectroBoy: The kid didn't have COVID according to the testing and was causing consternation. The sheriff is not allowed to censor her.

They both suck.

Linked article:
She tested negative, but her attorney said that doctors told the girl's family that she likely had the virus but missed the window for testing positive.

She tested negative in March. When was the CDC using the broken tests?

It was back in March 2020, so I'm not surprised that the testing wasn't great at that point.


Did they really know what the window was, back then?  It was only established as human-to-human like .. Feb 24th, and we still had the CDC yelling about how it wasn't anything to worry about yet on the 25th.

March of 2020 is a bit too soon to be discussing the gestation period timing vs. testing with a high level of confidence.  They had dog-shiat for certainty at that point, though it was getting better.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: OgreMagi: So what negative consequences did the cop suffer?  That's a serious question, but I already know the answer.

Everyone with a badge has to know they can't violate the Constitution.  If they are unable to understand this simple concept, they have no business having a badge and a gun.  However, so long as there are no consequences for this kind of behavior, it will continue to happen.

The issue is they don't understand the Constitution.  And that isn't just members of the police.

There are gazillions of folks who refer to the Bible who have never read it in its entirety.


The Constitution, especially the Bill of Rights, is mostly limitations on the government.  So as government agents, they damn well need to know and understand it.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
trust the Daily Fail to use this photo of Amiyah Cohoon to illustrate their earlier coverage of this case.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-8231851/Wisconsin-high-school-sopho​more-SUES-sheriff-threatening-arrest-c​oronavirus-posts.html

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Marquette County Sheriff's Department and sheriff, Samuel Hall, said that her posts "caused distress and panic within the school system and law enforcement acted at the request of school health officials in a good faith effort to avoid unfounded panic

The judge added, "well, damn your eyes."
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Godscrack: OgreMagi: Everyone with a badge has to know they can't violate the Constitution.

They don't care. Most know the law, but they like to push the limit to see what they can get away with. If they get caught, it's a slap on the wrist.
Then they talk about how stupid citizens are when it comes to knowing their rights.

That's my point.  So long as there are no consequences for their actions, they will continue with unacceptable behavior.

Cops are no different than two year olds.  They throw fits to get what they want because it works.


If there are no consequences for their actions, then we as a society have deemed their actions acceptable.
 
Al!
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Joe USer: SpectroBoy: The kid didn't have COVID according to the testing and was causing consternation. The sheriff is not allowed to censor her.

They both suck.

Linked article:
She tested negative, but her attorney said that doctors told the girl's family that she likely had the virus but missed the window for testing positive.

She tested negative in March. When was the CDC using the broken tests?


March of 2020. There was data showing the failure before the end of February, and broken tests were mostly off the market by the end of March, but some evidence of their use persisted until May.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Joe USer: SpectroBoy: The kid didn't have COVID according to the testing and was causing consternation. The sheriff is not allowed to censor her.

They both suck.

Linked article:
She tested negative, but her attorney said that doctors told the girl's family that she likely had the virus but missed the window for testing positive.


I know someone who just had Covid. She tested negative twice in a couple of days before the 3rd came back positive. She was in full blown symptom mode.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: The kid didn't have COVID according to the testing and was causing consternation. The sheriff is not allowed to censor her.

They both suck.


Yes they both suck, but only one is a grown-ass adult with a professional job whose actions carry the weight of law behind them.
 
