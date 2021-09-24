 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TMZ)   Captain Kirk to become oldest man in space   (amp.tmz.com) divider line
49
    More: Spiffy, James T. Kirk, William Shatner, Blue Origin, Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: Enterprise, Where No Man Has Gone Before, Blue Origin crew, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan  
•       •       •

1379 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2021 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He looks a little young
img.cinemablend.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhh... I'm not sure he's gonna survive that.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From the article:
"We're told Shatner will be on board in October for the 15-minute civilian flight -- similar to the last launch. What we don't know -- BUT WHAT WOULD BE AWESOME -- is if he wears his Capt. Kirk getup."

Depends if Shatner is paying for the trip or not. If he is, if Bezo askes him to wear it, he should tell him to "Get a life!"
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They should at least slap a StarFleet insignia on his suit.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Jeffy's jumping penis does not impress me much.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The battle of the biggest ego in space.

Oh wait, Elon exists.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhh... I'm not sure he's gonna survive that.


Seriously, is a fat guy in his 80s really likely to live through liftoff??
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: NewportBarGuy: Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhh... I'm not sure he's gonna survive that.

Seriously, is a fat guy in his 80s really likely to live through liftoff??


Can we start a GoFundMe to send TFG to space?
 
NevynFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: NewportBarGuy: Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhh... I'm not sure he's gonna survive that.

Seriously, is a fat guy in his 80s really likely to live through liftoff??


They had better have ultra HD cameras in high speed close up focused on his face as it melts from the geforces.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: NewportBarGuy: Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhh... I'm not sure he's gonna survive that.

Seriously, is a fat guy in his 80s really likely to live through liftoff??


He's 90, but yeah.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know he's going to talk the whole flight and it will be all about him.

Hope his toupee can handle to takeoff and the weightlessness.  Might break free and slip in the controls.

"I've... doomed... us .... all!  The vanity! Sheer vanity
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhhhh... pretty sure Kirk won't even be born for another 110 years or so. Honestly; some people.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

menschenfresser: Uhhhh... pretty sure Kirk won't even be born for another 110 years or so. Honestly; some people.


Dammit. Make that 210 years
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish it was Patrick Stewart. He's be more fan friendly about it - we'd get a "make it so!"
 
NevynFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Careful, they're ruffled!
 
thornhill
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: You know he's going to talk the whole flight and it will be all about him.

Hope his toupee can handle to takeoff and the weightlessness.  Might break free and slip in the controls.

"I've... doomed... us .... all!  The vanity! Sheer vanity


Lol. They'll probably have to use super glue or something so there's no chance it comes off.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhh... I'm not sure he's gonna survive that.


It was fun.. oh my (Kirk)
Youtube XechCNr0iwg
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
His ego is already so inflated, imagine how insufferable he'll be after this.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
William Shatner "Sings" 'Rocket Man' (1978) - BEST QUALITY!
Youtube lul-Y8vSr0I
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: You know he's going to talk the whole flight and it will be all about him.

Hope his toupee can handle to takeoff and the weightlessness.  Might break free and slip in the controls.

"I've... doomed... us .... all!  The vanity! Sheer vanity


HE CAN DO WHATEVER HE WANTS HE'S WILLIAM SHATNER DAMN IT!
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Hope his toupee can handle to takeoff and the weightlessness. Might break free and slip in the controls.


Shatners toupee...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NevynFox
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

thornhill: I wish it was Patrick Stewart. He's be more fan friendly about it - we'd get a "make it so!"


And wouldn't demand money for the 'privilege' of seeing him.

/met Stewart randomly in LA going to a concert nearly 20 years ago. He's farking awesome.
 
RedWineBuzz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

foo monkey: neongoats: NewportBarGuy: Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhh... I'm not sure he's gonna survive that.

Seriously, is a fat guy in his 80s really likely to live through liftoff??

He's 90, but yeah.


So, really, he is playing with house money. Nothing to lose.
 
Salmon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

growinthings: His ego is already so inflated, imagine how insufferable he'll be after this.


I heard that he's going to be singing for Nickelback.
 
AirGee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
NevynFox:

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good for him. Somewhere Sulu is raging with jealousy.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
did we all forget that shatner is a piece of shiat asshole?
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

replacementcool: did we all forget that shatner is a piece of shiat asshole?


I did, recap?  If anyone goes, it should be him, or any handful of dead sci-fi authors.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sithon: Meh. Jeffy's jumping penis does not impress me much.


shania updated her song?
 
NevynFox
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: replacementcool: did we all forget that shatner is a piece of shiat asshole?

I did, recap?  If anyone goes, it should be him, or any handful of dead sci-fi authors.


I'd take any one of the hundreds of dead redshirts to go instead of his bloated ass.
 
exparrot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fellow astronauts have to draw straws to see who has to put on the green bodypaint.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If Bezos kills Captain Kirk...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

neongoats: NewportBarGuy: Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhh... I'm not sure he's gonna survive that.

Seriously, is a fat guy in his 80s really likely to live through liftoff??


John Glenn was over 80 when he spent a week in orbit on the Shuttle.  That pulls a lot more Gs than the penis rocket does.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He was great as that Dark Vapor dude.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: neongoats: NewportBarGuy: Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhh... I'm not sure he's gonna survive that.

Seriously, is a fat guy in his 80s really likely to live through liftoff??

John Glenn was over 80 when he spent a week in orbit on the Shuttle.  That pulls a lot more Gs than the penis rocket does.


I think John Glenn didn't have the Ho-Ho diet.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SidFishious
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: If Bezos kills Captain Kirk...


Nothing of value will be lost and Bezos might face charges. Good.

/huge Trekkie (TNG and Voyager)
//Shatner will burn in hell if there is a God for his hateful bullshiat
///
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NevynFox: thornhill: I wish it was Patrick Stewart. He's be more fan friendly about it - we'd get a "make it so!"

And wouldn't demand money for the 'privilege' of seeing him.

/met Stewart randomly in LA going to a concert nearly 20 years ago. He's farking awesome.


Decades ago, I saw him on Broadway in Christmas Carol, (Which BTW isn't even my holiday).  He played ALL the roles, as it was a one man show.  He used different voices, accents and used a different gait when walking on the stage for each role.

I lived in NYC for approx. 40 yrs, so B'way shows were a way of life.  I think Patrick was BRILLANT!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mugato: [YouTube video: William Shatner "Sings" 'Rocket Man' (1978) - BEST QUALITY!]


I am Slim Shady
Youtube yqf04PAeFnE
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

replacementcool: did we all forget that shatner is a piece of shiat asshole?


I always heard he was an asshole but never saw any evidence of it. I mean I don't know the guy but he's done a lot of interviews and stuff. He even laughed at his asshole rep in "Free Enterprise". Funny movie. And his SNL episode was the only one I've seen where every sketch was great. That never happens.
 
BossLog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

optikeye: They should at least slap a StarFleet insignia on his suit.


It's going to be the Amazon or Blue Origin logo in it's place.
 
GoldDude
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just before blast-off, Kirk looks down and realizes he's wearing a red Star Trek uniform...

Family Guy - Ensign Ricky
Youtube R6kbd3Ne49c
 
KamikazeCraig [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

couldn't care less whether you like him ...
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
... the final civilian seat went for more than $20 million at auction, and was given to Daemen (whose father is super rich).

So a Ferengi?

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

neongoats: NewportBarGuy: Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhh... I'm not sure he's gonna survive that.

Seriously, is a fat guy in his 80s really likely to live through liftoff??


Shatner is remarkably robust for 80
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Have they worked out space burial procedures yet? Just asking.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhh... I'm not sure he's gonna survive that.


I'm sure someone will check him out before hand to make sure his body can handle the various stresses of lifting off, being weightless, and the jarring of a hard landing...

Oh, he gonna die.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sithon: Meh. Jeffy's jumping penis does not impress me much.


You reap what you sow.

Even sending Captain Awesome into space doesn't remove the stigma.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If they don't have a green chick on that flight I'm considering it a lost opportunity.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.