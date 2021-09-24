 Skip to content
 
(WCAX Vermont)   Only in Vermont: Hotel has to be evacuated because guest tries to fight off bears that are lurking in the ventilation system
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fire officials say the bear spray was accidentally discharged in one of the rooms by a member of the hotel's housekeeping staff.

Was it the housekeeper's bear spray, or a customer's? Or did the housekeeper mistake the bear spray for Lysol?
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drop bears?
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Bears in the ventilation system?  Wasn't that an episode of "Newhart"?

Spoiler:

Larry and the two Darryls saved the day.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My B"
View Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hmm.  So the article says "bear spray accidentally discharged" and the joke is Subby subs in "Bears".  Got it.  It's not funny, but I got it.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That is the last time that Steven Colbert will patronize that particular establishment.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is why Sam and Dean stayed in crap motels. Individual HVAC units.
View Full Size
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What an em bear ass ment
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wait, real bears in the vents or just guest got a bad batch of meth?
<clicks link>
Fark, you disappoint again.
 
