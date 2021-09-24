 Skip to content
 
(The Conversation)   You know all those people who say they'd rather quit than get forced to be injected with the devil's vaccine? They don't   (theconversation.com) divider line
    Vaccine, Employment, Termination of employment, vaccine mandates, Vaccination  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
It's almost as if they are refusing to do it because of political reasons then relenting at the tiniest inconvenient thing that has an impact on them personally (getting sent to the ICU with covid not included).

I had a family member doing this.  They gave every one of the nutball reasons for not getting the vaccine but you could clearly tell it was because of politics.  The relented when they had a chance to go to another, wealthy, family member's bungalow and that family member said, "if you don't have the shot, you ain't comin'".  They went and got the injection within 24 hours.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
"I don't want to work this job because it doesn't pay enough to live on"

SLACKER!

"I don't want to work this job because I want to be free to infect and be infected with a deadly virus"

HERO!
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
This.  Most of the unvaxxed know damn well that the vaccine is safe and effective, they just want to act like toddlers for reasons I simply cannot fathom, especially given the potentially fatal consequences.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
You mean like children?

Yes, exactly like children.
 
The Envoy
Motherf*cking toddlers.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
These folks will be the ones chasing lawyers for years, with every ache, pain, sniffle, and itch as proof of damages and demanding a class action lawsuit.

Upside will be the number of ambulance chasing lawyers will probably go down to avoid them.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
So it's a lot like when people say they're going to leave the country is X wins/doesn't win the election?

// turns out, politics and dumbravado have people saying all kinds of idiotic shiat
// no film at 11, because we would literally never stop being able to run film of that
 
Rapmaster2000
I'm certain that if I quit my job in order to show allegiance to Donald Trump, he will reimburse my family for any lost wages.
 
Surpheon
Good. I'd rather the shiatheads get vaccinated and keep working. Otherwise you just know they'll end up unemployed sopping off every handout they can get with a Gofundme for Christmas presents and a "Nobody every gave me a handout!" bumpersticker on their $70k F-350 coontil it gets repossessed).
 
maddogdelta
My wife's nephew, who works in construction for a federal agency, whined about how he was going to quit his job when the deadline for getting vaxxed came.

Good thing for him, he and his wife both got COVID before that deadline...

Not sure how this will turn out, but if he survives he might get to keep his job....
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
Economists call that the difference between "stated" preferences and "revealed" preferences.

That's why I tell folks to take opinion surveys like "would you quit your job if they mandated vaccines" or "would you move if the state government raises taxes on the rich" with a massive grain of salt.

So-called "conservatives" lie as a matter of course, it's THE bread and butter of the American political right - constant, malicious, dishonesty. And they're part of those opinion polls too. It's not only "conservatives" who do, but they do it CONSTANTLY. To you, me, each other, themselves - everybody.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
The more I read threads about antivaxxing, the more quack medical advice is advertised to me.  I'm currently getting this:
Fark user imageView Full Size

LIFE-CHANGING: Harvard Medical Student Discovers 1 Secret Mineral That Helps You Lose 52 lbs In 28 Days
Big Pharma Doesn't Want You To Know About This

I don't understand what is going on.

Yes, I understand that some of you are very much into your adblockers.  I'm very much into not giving a shiat about advertisements or adblockers.  I don't put anyone on ignore either, because I'm perfectly capable of ignoring things without any help.
 
groppet
My sister is doing the same and my parents wont let her family visit them since they are all unvaccinated, she of course is pissed and called me to whine about it and CRT, I cut her off, called her an idiot and said I had to go. They are the only ones in the family that got covid and I am waiting to get the call that they got it again.
 
webct_god
Clearly, by your own post here, you are not perfectly capable of ignoring things without any help...
 
SaturnShadow [TotalFark]
Boebert's district here...Exactly 1/2 of the office at a hospital here is unvaxxed, the deadline to do it or get booted is this coming week....so far it is looking like the'yre all leaving rather than get the jab.  Stickin to stigginit

:(
 
Rapmaster2000
I chose not to ignore it.
 
Felgraf
A chunk of it is also pride and not wanting to admit they were wrong. Mandates give them cover to get the vaccine without having to admit they farked up.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
myhomebaseblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
special20
..not so CSB: we had a very good Network Engineer where I work that just did not want to comply with the rest of us "sheep" who went along with this whole "hoax virus". He timed things perfectly, and his resignation's two-week notice was up on the very day the CEO required all on-site employees be fully vaccinated. (we had plenty of time to do so). ..."stigginit"

So he's all happy because he got another job prior to quitting and such... more pay, bigger company so more prestige... and the very week he started his new "escape hatch" job, Joe Biden laid down that mandate for companies with over 100 employees vaccination mandate thing.

Hated to see the guy go, but sure as hell laughed my ass off after he did. I reckon at this point the guy will finally just put his arm out and take the jab like everyone kept telling him to. The guy was an Army NCO and deployed to the middle east... what, was he finally tired of inoculations and vaccines all of a sudden? I still don't get it.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
I've said it from the start. Tie vaccination to a fourth pandemic relief check, and most of the opponents would be falling all over themselves to get jabbed. They won't do it for others, but they'll rush to be first in line if it benefits them.

Holding their paychecks hostage is a different variation of that, but it has the same results.
 
King Something
It's a thing which is liked by people they hate. And (they think) they can hurt liberals' feelings by catching covid and being put in the ICU.

These are people who would literally strangle their own children just to spite liberals.

/yes I know that one guy technically did not strangle his baby, but it wasn't for lack of trying
 
