(CNN)   It's that magical time of the year where Congress debates raising the debt ceiling, which can only mean one thing: Some idiot is going to bring that "trillion dollar coin" idea up again. So, here you go   (cnn.com) divider line
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Suing to have the debt ceiling ruled unconstitutional would be much more productive.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A $1 trillion coin is a terrible idea.  You know somebody would just drop it and it would roll under something and we'd never see it again.

The obvious solution to our debt problem is clearly Amazon gift cards.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: The obvious solution to our debt problem is clearly Amazon gift cards.


The IRS called me just yesterday, in fact, and said that I had a fairly significant outstanding tax bill that could be settled with no trouble if I just bought some gift cards and mailed them to this PO Box they operate for taxpayer services in Chicago. Just got them sent this afternoon, so I'm doing my part.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only problem with the budget is that rebuttlickans are always so greedy, fascist and hatefully unwilling to reach a compromise. Any compromise. The only power they have left is fear and hatred. That's the poison element in our society that gives birth to mutant ideas like a $1 trillion coin.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why not $20 trillion? Go big and go home.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: The obvious solution to our debt problem is clearly Amazon gift cards.

The IRS called me just yesterday, in fact, and said that I had a fairly significant outstanding tax bill that could be settled with no trouble if I just bought some gift cards and mailed them to this PO Box they operate for taxpayer services in Chicago. Just got them sent this afternoon, so I'm doing my part.


The people at the extended auto warranty place are REAL mad that I've been ignoring their calls. They sent The Government to arrest me. This is my 87th day on the run.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Abolish the debt ceiling. It's proven completely useless at controlling our budget. The only thing it actually does well is allow assholes to hold the international economy hostage.
 
majestic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I realize that we really owe ourselves much of that money. But as someone who finally went completely debt free a few years ago, I think that would be a good idea for the country, too. I mean, I have a huge credit line available if I ever need it, but I also have money in the bank. I feel better with people owing me money vs. the other way around.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's that magical time of year where?

Surely you mean when, subby. Times are whens, places are wheres. Welcome to English!

/ducks and runs
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Abolish the debt ceiling. It's proven completely useless at controlling our budget. The only thing it actually does well is allow assholes to hold the international economy hostage.


DEBT FOR THE DEBT GOD!
 
admiral_neckbeard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Once again, Simpsons did it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Or, and I know this is a crazy thought, we could abolish the debt limit. It's a recent invention meant to force exactly these kind of confrontations for the GOP's benefit.

But we'll need to kick some Republicans out of congress for that, and since our systems are structurally built to favor their voters that's easier said than done.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh sure, but what happens when the government needs to make change and no 7-11 will agree to break their 1 trillion dollar coin? That's just setting themselves up to fail.

What they really need to do is invest in 100 NFTs that are each worth a billion apiece. I just happen to have exactly that amount handy, so drop me a DM, Biden, and I'll hook you up.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The debt ceiling is a dumb idea, so it can only be defeated by an even dumber idea. I say mint the coin.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Why not $20 trillion? Go big and go home.


Why stop there?
One billion gagillion fafillion shabadabalo shabadamillion shabaling shabalomillion yen
Youtube ngKT3MIfwpo
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The trillion dollar coin IS a ridiculous idea. Which makes it the ideal solution to the ridiculous debt ceiling problem.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
docilej
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Or, and I know this is a crazy thought, we could abolish the debt limit. It's a recent invention meant to force exactly these kind of confrontations for the GOP's benefit.

But we'll need to kick some Republicans out of congress for that, and since our systems are structurally built to favor their voters that's easier said than done.


The Democrtats have the advantage in the House and the VP to break the tie in Senate. Why do we "need to kick some Republicans out of Congress"? You got both houses + the White House.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just keep reintroducing the budget and calling for a vote. Do it every day for a week running up to the deadline.
You'll bait Fox into whining about it and then when Republican inaction causes a shutdown (again) keep bringing up the same bill for a vote. Everyone will know what's going on and Fox will have to backpedal or shut up but it'll be too late.
When 50 people are blocking both houses from passing a bill there will be pressure.
In other words play hardball. Maybe not this exact idea but start messaging now about having a bill ready to vote on at any moment if the conservatives would just stop crying and vote.
 
drgullen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
DogNamedBox
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: The debt ceiling is a dumb idea, so it can only be defeated by an even dumber idea. I say mint the coin.


It's a dumb idea for a dumb country.

The main thing TFA says is the drawback is that it would "decrease confidence in the US dollar". Ummmmmm... I think that ship may not have sailed exactly, but it's definitely pulling up the anchor and unmooring itself from the dock. There's been a serious international discussion going on for a few years now about replacing the USD as the world's reserve currency. In addition to concerns about the US's stability and long term risks, the USD also affords the US a whole lot of extra power to bully other countries and gives the US a distinct competitive advantage economically. Loss of our currency as the world's reserve currency will have devastating and long term effects on our country.

So.... eh, why not? Abolishing the stupid debt limit - only conceived to begin with as a way for the GOP to deceptively gain advantage and politicize the national debt even further - is an easy call, but it may just not be possible in practical terms to actually do it. So I guess why not try a stupid solution for a stupid society? It's not going to be worse than defaulting.
 
robodog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

majestic: I realize that we really owe ourselves much of that money. But as someone who finally went completely debt free a few years ago, I think that would be a good idea for the country, too. I mean, I have a huge credit line available if I ever need it, but I also have money in the bank. I feel better with people owing me money vs. the other way around.


Nah, rather than attempting to go debt free what we should be doing is paying down the international portion of that debt during periods of prosperity, but instead we do things like give tax cuts to the rich.
 
alienated
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

docilej: mongbiohazard: Or, and I know this is a crazy thought, we could abolish the debt limit. It's a recent invention meant to force exactly these kind of confrontations for the GOP's benefit.

But we'll need to kick some Republicans out of congress for that, and since our systems are structurally built to favor their voters that's easier said than done.

The Democrtats have the advantage in the House and the VP to break the tie in Senate. Why do we "need to kick some Republicans out of Congress"? You got both houses + the White House.


Well there's a problem with a few so called Dems , and the fact that republicants have no interest in making the country much less this planet a better place.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Suing to have the debt ceiling ruled unconstitutional would be much more productive.


Just because something's monumentally stupid doesn't make it unconstitutional.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If the Treasury refuses to Mint the Coin, I'll so it myself.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

majestic: I realize that we really owe ourselves much of that money. But as someone who finally went completely debt free a few years ago, I think that would be a good idea for the country, too. I mean, I have a huge credit line available if I ever need it, but I also have money in the bank. I feel better with people owing me money vs. the other way around.


I am not an economist, but I believe it's in the nation's best interest to owe money to other countries rather than have them owe us. Mainly because it helps in keeping them on our good side.

I recall when I was reading a lot on WWI, a large part of the reason the US finally entered the war was because France and the UK owed us tons and we were concerned if Germany won, we'd never get those loans back.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

docilej: mongbiohazard: Or, and I know this is a crazy thought, we could abolish the debt limit. It's a recent invention meant to force exactly these kind of confrontations for the GOP's benefit.

But we'll need to kick some Republicans out of congress for that, and since our systems are structurally built to favor their voters that's easier said than done.

The Democrtats have the advantage in the House and the VP to break the tie in Senate. Why do we "need to kick some Republicans out of Congress"? You got both houses + the White House.


Remember Joe Lieberman and and the Affordable Care Act? Because context is important, and without it you may not understand the full scope of the situation.

In this case the context is that there are several "Democrats" who are for most intents and purposes simply Republicans under another name. It's not a 50/50 Senate with Joe Manchin palling around with Mitch McConnell and friends, promising to help them block Democratic priorities for them and his oil industry payouts. Or Kristen Sinema also palling around with Republicans and helping them block the Democratic agenda for them and her pharmaceutical industry donors.

So for bills that Republicans don't object to we have a 50 R/50 D Senate with the VP as the tiebreaker. For bills that Republicans DO object to - anything which is not one of their priorities or might actually not harm people it's more like 53 R/47 D. That's just the reality of how our system actually works. We have a D POTUS, a D House of Reps, and effectively have a weak R Senate.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: docilej: mongbiohazard: Or, and I know this is a crazy thought, we could abolish the debt limit. It's a recent invention meant to force exactly these kind of confrontations for the GOP's benefit.

But we'll need to kick some Republicans out of congress for that, and since our systems are structurally built to favor their voters that's easier said than done.

The Democrtats have the advantage in the House and the VP to break the tie in Senate. Why do we "need to kick some Republicans out of Congress"? You got both houses + the White House.

Remember Joe Lieberman and and the Affordable Care Act? Because context is important, and without it you may not understand the full scope of the situation.

In this case the context is that there are several "Democrats" who are for most intents and purposes simply Republicans under another name. It's not a 50/50 Senate with Joe Manchin palling around with Mitch McConnell and friends, promising to help them block Democratic priorities for them and his oil industry payouts. Or Kristen Sinema also palling around with Republicans and helping them block the Democratic agenda for them and her pharmaceutical industry donors.

So for bills that Republicans don't object to we have a 50 R/50 D Senate with the VP as the tiebreaker. For bills that Republicans DO object to - anything which is not one of their priorities or might actually not harm people it's more like 53 R/47 D. That's just the reality of how our system actually works. We have a D POTUS, a D House of Reps, and effectively have a weak R Senate.


At present, most of the organized opposition within the Democratic party is coming from progressives like AOC and Bernie, not DINOs.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

admiral_neckbeard: Once again, Simpsons did it:

[Fark user image 275x183]


heh

"they named a street after me?  It's full of what?!"
 
