 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   R.I.P. Adulterer   (msn.com) divider line
38
    More: Awkward, Marriage, Reddit user u, post's central question, Cemetery, Headstone, Redditor u, One-Poetry9190, One-Poetry9190's mom  
•       •       •

1733 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2021 at 5:05 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NTA.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If it's OK for tombstones to read things like 'faithful husband and father' why not this?
Also, he doesn't care anymore.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cemeteries/graveyards are a giant waste of space.
 
Chemlight Battery [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Heamer: Cemeteries/graveyards are a giant waste of space.


Interesting. How do you feel about Six Flags?
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Heamer: Cemeteries/graveyards are a giant waste of space.


*alczerviknodsinapproval*
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Heamer: Cemeteries/graveyards are a giant waste of space.

Interesting. How do you feel about Six Flags?


Imagine if cemeteries had roller coasters and cotton candy. That would be rad. If people want to take the teacups ride on my grave I'm cool with that.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If there's no pic of the tombstone, insert elainefakefakefake.gif here
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Adulterers deserve to be fed into woodchippers groin-first.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Don't care ,had sex.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is useful info. If your spirit is going to be hanging around the cemetery for eternity, helps to know who the loose ghosts are.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Heamer: Cemeteries/graveyards are a giant waste of space.


Golfcourses: A CHALLENGER APPEARS!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Live by the flesh sword die by the flesh sword.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTA: "He suddenly died of a heart attack while having sex."

Yeah. I'm going to go with.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm starting to understand why he had that affair
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GoodCopBadCop: I'm starting to understand why he had that affair


Yeah I mean he's all stiff but she doesn't want anything to do with him
 
jim32rr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Adulterers deserve to be fed into woodchippers groin-first.


Johnny Depp left you, let it got
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Heamer: Cemeteries/graveyards are a giant waste of space.

Golfcourses: A CHALLENGER APPEARS!


I'm not a golfer, but if each hole allowed me to putt into an asshole's asshole I'd pick up the sport.

Can we start with politicians?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That MSN website is the absolute pits...
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheReject: If people want to take the teacups ride on my grave I'm cool with that.


Yeah, but you'd be spinning in your grave.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Huh. I thought Bill Clinton's obituary would attract a lot more comments than this.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The kind of woman that would do this shouldn't be surprised her husband stepped out on her. If she did this when he died I can only imagine what being married to her must have been like.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The story seems a bit "not based in reality".

Is there anything to confirm whether it's true or fiction?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Don't care ,had sex.


"He suddenly died of a heart attack while having sex."

I think he might have cared for a split second.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A Fark link to an MSN summary of a post in the Reddit equivalent of "Dear Prudence", complete with a stock photo of a pet cemetery instead of an image of the gravestone in question.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Depending on how you define "adulterer"....
When Jimmy Carter was asked about it, he admitted that he "had lusted in his heart".  And while most people rolled their eyes and kind of mocked him, that fits his definition of adultery from the Bible.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Heamer: Cemeteries/graveyards are a giant waste of space.


And funerals are a giant waste of money and resources. I will say though, as a florist I loved them.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Heamer: Cemeteries/graveyards are a giant waste of space.


Feh, dead people. They don't need buried nowadays. Ecology, right? Ask Wang, he'll tell you. We just bought property behind the Great Wall. On the good side!
 
rga184
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She just got the cheapest, winningest divorce ever.  She got to keep everything, mistress gets jack and shiat.  She could have been gracious in victory.

In the meantime, if the guy had siblings and especially parents, they did nothing to her but are being punished by her vindictive act.  They know what he did, they don't need to be reminded of it when they grieve for their son.  That seems low.
 
drayno76
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Adulterers deserve to be fed into woodchippers groin-first.


Username checks out.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Salmon: BeesNuts: Heamer: Cemeteries/graveyards are a giant waste of space.

Golfcourses: A CHALLENGER APPEARS!

I'm not a golfer, but if each hole allowed me to putt into an asshole's asshole I'd pick up the sport.

Can we start with politicians?


Golf courses are not your personal erotica site
 
fngoofy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Heamer: Cemeteries/graveyards are a giant waste of space.

Interesting. How do you feel about Six Flags?


Like I feel about your mother.

A cheap thrill that's a little sticky and worn out.
 
skyotter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That was a funny thread.
 
mikey15
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What about

"hard worker, loyal husband, and all around fine person."
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'd actually heard that Loni was pretty cool at his gravesite. Huh.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image image 425x318]


I'm guessing John suicided.
 
silvervial
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If this actually happened, good for her.

If I knew where my father was buried, I'd pay to chisel that on his gravestone and add "Violent Drunk" and "Lousy Father" as well.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you're legally married at the time of your death then I think your spouse gets the final say in something like that. It doesn't matter if you weren't getting along or if you were separated, they are still your spouse. Tough shiat for those who don't like it. Don't go visit the grave site if it bothers you. He married her, blame him.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.