(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Assault suspect jumps on police car, twerks before arrest   (local21news.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can't find a partner, use a wooden chair.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Like twerking at the olympics wasn't enough

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
not really
 
mike_d85
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hey, if you're going to spend the night in jail you might as well spend the night in jail with a story to tell.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Basement Jaxx - Jaxx Industries present the TW3RK-BOT
Youtube UEQmtCs_HgI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U0e​S3z​C3Jco

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A4qiX​Q​6Avcs
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Looked at the picture first and thought it was a guy. She should be arrested for "yuck without a license".
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: Looked at the picture first and thought it was a guy. She should be arrested for "yuck without a license".


Ooo she don't need no alibi
*snap*
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you're gonna go down, go down like a boss.
 
SaturnShadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nice!
 
