 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Page Six)   Lunatic car company CEO no longer in relationship with absurd pseudo-surrealist bohemian because of outer space   (pagesix.com) divider line
55
    More: Strange, Sergey Brin, Elon Musk, Marriage, SpaceX founder, Google, last weekend, Tesla Motors, Canadian singer  
•       •       •

1777 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2021 at 1:28 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There goes X Æ A-Xii Musk chance at a normal childhood
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why was he in a relationship with a cartoon character?
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can any relationship survive a tiny house?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mars ain't no place to raise your kids.  In fact it's cold as hell.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zedster: There goes X Æ A-Xii Musk chance at a normal childhood


Missed it by *that* much.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


With enough cash, it can be an adopted attitude

/latest issue of euro car mag
//ms paint for iPhone aka markup FTW
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a guy who just can't get enough of sticking his dick in crazy.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on this shiat is epic tho:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: There's a guy who just can't get enough of sticking his dick in crazy.


He's had an odd habit of the women he's been involved with. Prior he was involved with an actress that was in the episode of Doctor Who where we first meet Professor Song, the actress who played the unintelligent assistant Miss Evangelista. She was also in one of the major adaptations of Jane Austen's work, I think a Pride and Prejudice adaptation.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: There's a guy who just can't get enough of sticking his dick in crazy.


Huh... and today I learned that "autosexual" is to be attracted to one's self. How apropo
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I just lurk here: NewportBarGuy: There's a guy who just can't get enough of sticking his dick in crazy.

Huh... and today I learned that "autosexual" is to be attracted to one's self. How apropo


Hence terms like autoerotic.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TWX: I just lurk here: NewportBarGuy: There's a guy who just can't get enough of sticking his dick in crazy.

Huh... and today I learned that "autosexual" is to be attracted to one's self. How apropo

Hence terms like autoerotic.


And automobile.
 
TWX
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: TWX: I just lurk here: NewportBarGuy: There's a guy who just can't get enough of sticking his dick in crazy.

Huh... and today I learned that "autosexual" is to be attracted to one's self. How apropo

Hence terms like autoerotic.

And automobile.


and automatic.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Elon is far too busy saving the world to waste his time with his children.  That's what the robot nannies are for.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TWX: Short Victoria's War: TWX: I just lurk here: NewportBarGuy: There's a guy who just can't get enough of sticking his dick in crazy.

Huh... and today I learned that "autosexual" is to be attracted to one's self. How apropo

Hence terms like autoerotic.

And automobile.

and automatic.


Automatic for the people just took on a whole new meaning
 
covfefe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: TWX: I just lurk here: NewportBarGuy: There's a guy who just can't get enough of sticking his dick in crazy.

Huh... and today I learned that "autosexual" is to be attracted to one's self. How apropo

Hence terms like autoerotic.

And automobile.


quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Was it because he kept misclassifying her?


Clip from China of a $TSLA Model 3, evidently equipped with the latest and greatest safety technology. My guess is the 4D dojo supercomputer recognizes that the pedestrian dummy is not a human and therefore sees no reason to perform evasive maneuvers. pic.twitter.com/R1mQqbxIy9

- degen (@finance_degen) September 20, 2020
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TWX: Short Victoria's War: TWX: I just lurk here: NewportBarGuy: There's a guy who just can't get enough of sticking his dick in crazy.

Huh... and today I learned that "autosexual" is to be attracted to one's self. How apropo

Hence terms like autoerotic.

And automobile.

and automatic.


...und Autobahn, ja?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Mars ain't no place to raise your kids.  In fact it's cold as hell.


OK, there goes that song in my head.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: NewportBarGuy: There's a guy who just can't get enough of sticking his dick in crazy.

Huh... and today I learned that "autosexual" is to be attracted to one's self. How apropo


You do it your way. I do it my way.

/She had dumps like a truck, truck, truck...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Jeez, that's an awful lot of self-righteous indignation, submitter. I wonder why these people just bother the hell out of you so badly. Oh - let me guess what you had for lunch:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Gomer.surprise.jpeg
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Guessing the names is not really necessary, is it?
 
TWX
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: TWX: Short Victoria's War: TWX: I just lurk here: NewportBarGuy: There's a guy who just can't get enough of sticking his dick in crazy.

Huh... and today I learned that "autosexual" is to be attracted to one's self. How apropo

Hence terms like autoerotic.

And automobile.

and automatic.

...und Autobahn, ja?


I don't know, I don't speak German.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: Jeez, that's an awful lot of self-righteous indignation, submitter. I wonder why these people just bother the hell out of you so badly. Oh - let me guess what you had for lunch:


[Fark user image 274x400]


So that's what McDonalds is using to replace plastic toys. Potato hash.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's nice
(Continues to not care)
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It was a weird kind of cringeworthy pairing to begin with, honestly.

Like Mia Farrow and Frank Sinatra.
 
claystrider
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TWX: Short Victoria's War: TWX: I just lurk here: NewportBarGuy: There's a guy who just can't get enough of sticking his dick in crazy.

Huh... and today I learned that "autosexual" is to be attracted to one's self. How apropo

Hence terms like autoerotic.

And automobile.

and automatic.


and autobot
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TWX: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: TWX: Short Victoria's War: TWX: I just lurk here: NewportBarGuy: There's a guy who just can't get enough of sticking his dick in crazy.

Huh... and today I learned that "autosexual" is to be attracted to one's self. How apropo

Hence terms like autoerotic.

And automobile.

and automatic.

...und Autobahn, ja?

I don't know, I don't speak German.


I speak a little German.

/he's right over there *points*
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
DAMMIT

*know

/not *speak
//time for another 2L of coffee
 
TWX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: DAMMIT

*know

/not *speak
//time for another 2L of coffee


Hillary. That's an unusual name.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TWX: gameshowhost: DAMMIT

*know

/not *speak
//time for another 2L of coffee

Hillary. That's an unusual name.


My father thought of it when he was shaving.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He found Drake's dick pics in her email over Starlink servers
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I guess she really didn't appreciate power after all.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who cares? Why should anyone care? Is their breaking up going to cause WWIII or something?
 
rogue49
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ahh, so he pulled a Michael Jackson
Except I think here, he actually did the deed.

Still he got a mini-me out of it. 🤔
She likely is getting $$$

C'est la vie for the uber rich.

Wonder if he's going for the onefer
Or making multiple clones???

He's got enough moolah to shack up with many hotties and impregnate and pay to raise them all.
More than Mick Jagger.

Oh well, as long as the lady consents
And the kid is paid for.
I'm not going to moralize.

I've seen weirder crap thru the US and world.
But the tabloids luv to act as if they are judge and jury
(and they're likely even worse IRL... 🙄)
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Who cares? Why should anyone care? Is their breaking up going to cause WWIII or something?


THEY WERE A LOVE AFFAIR FOR THE AGES, MAN
 
bughunter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Grimes?

I had to go look this person up.

She looks and sounds almost as insufferable as Elon.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I have trouble finding any empathy for either of them.

/and wtf is "semi-separated"
//is that like "a little pregnant"
///poor kid
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
For those folks who do not know what a Grimes is:
Nardwuar vs. Grimes
Youtube bTZvZ4DThoc

/it's 10 years old, but gives you an idea of her background, etc.
 
bughunter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TWX: I just lurk here: NewportBarGuy: There's a guy who just can't get enough of sticking his dick in crazy.

Huh... and today I learned that "autosexual" is to be attracted to one's self. How apropo

Hence terms like autoerotic.


Followed by asphyxiation.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As long as he doesn't start thinking he's qualified to govern or enforce laws, I don't really care.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've been cracking up over the item I ran across where Grimes is crooning over how her five-month-old son loves "radical art" because she watched Apocalypse Now with him.

Honey, your baby likes bright lights and shiny things.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sure, she a little weird, but sexually, I bet she willing to try absolutely anything  3 or 4 dozen times.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bughunter: Grimes?

I had to go look this person up.

She looks and sounds almost as insufferable as Elon.

[Fark user image 506x265]

I have trouble finding any empathy for either of them.

/and wtf is "semi-separated"
//is that like "a little pregnant"
///poor kid


Hey now, my neighbor's daughter was "a little pregnant" back in the 1970's. Shortly thereafter the guy who helped her get a little pregnant got a little married. About three years later they got a little divorced because she got a little pregnant with some other guy. Then her and the new guy got a little married. This happened twice more. She had a little brood of seven before she finally stopped.

No, she wasn't Catholic.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Paige..no....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"...she is...
Dammit!!
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.