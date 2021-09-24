 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   For the second year in a row, the Marine Core Marathon will be held virtually. Which is excellent news for subby, who is terrible at real-world running but a record-holding world champion in the virtual environment   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have one of the nicest marathon medals out there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an old meme, but it checks out.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

puffy999: It's an old meme, but it checks out.


Quiet!  I want to see who doesn't know.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's the Marine Corpse, subby!!
 
Olthoi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: They have one of the nicest marathon medals out there.

[Fark user image image 584x438]


That's nicer than mine, which has a horse shape.

No, it's not the Ivermectin marathon for MAGAS, but something much older.
 
id10ts
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I love all races.
Except marathons.
Fark running.
 
squidloe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wife like typing detected...
 
Chemlight Battery [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: It's the Marine Corpse, subby!!


Ackshually, I think it's Maurine's Corpse.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
everyone know you run faster with a knife... pff duh -.-
Youtube OCBRzB2cMrw


Is this submitter?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ridiculous. It's outside.

Kids squashed up in tiny rooms in schools with no airflow = this is fine
People running outside = TOO DANGEROUS!!!!!!
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: zimbomba63: It's the Marine Corpse, subby!!

Ackshually, I think it's Maurine's Corpse.


No, it's Maureen's Coor's.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You know there's going to be a bunch of ex-soldiers from the Marines pissed off at Subby for that one.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh I read that wrong.

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size


But could you imagine a "dog sled" being pulled by a team of these giant glorious beasts through the Maine snow?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fireproof: [Fark user image image 256x240]


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Like we used to say, "eat the apple, fark the Core."

Checks out.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Fireproof: [Fark user image image 256x240]

[64.media.tumblr.com image 462x355] [View Full Size image _x_]


Kids back in the day just get on the floor and bash the pad with their hands rather than use their feet.

I doubt anyone used that thing more than a few times. But it's not nearly as bad as the Power Glove!
 
GalFisk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Difficulty:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Fireproof: [Fark user image image 256x240]

[64.media.tumblr.com image 462x355] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ow, my grammar.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bobson Dugnutt: NeoCortex42: Fireproof: [Fark user image image 256x240]

[64.media.tumblr.com image 462x355] [View Full Size image _x_]

Kids back in the day just get on the floor and bash the pad with their hands rather than use their feet.

I doubt anyone used that thing more than a few times. But it's not nearly as bad as the Power Glove!


Yep, I was one of them.

It ended up collecting dust because there just weren't any games for it once you got tired of Track and Field.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Bobson Dugnutt: NeoCortex42: Fireproof: [Fark user image image 256x240]

[64.media.tumblr.com image 462x355] [View Full Size image _x_]

Kids back in the day just get on the floor and bash the pad with their hands rather than use their feet.

I doubt anyone used that thing more than a few times. But it's not nearly as bad as the Power Glove!

Yep, I was one of them.

It ended up collecting dust because there just weren't any games for it once you got tired of Track and Field.


Should've kept it. IIRC, except for the ultra limited-edition cartridges for official gaming competitions, it became the most valuable NES collector's item of them all.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My brother's marine ROTC unit ran it back in the 80s.
They were told to run it in field uniforms, including the boots.

My brother got 5 stress fractures in his feet.
Could no longer pass the marine physical after having to get pins put in his feet.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So say we all, subby. So say we all.
 
