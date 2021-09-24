 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 8 Cleveland)   A real fright. Employee stabs child going through Haunted House   (fox8.com) divider line
18
    More: Dumbass, Cuyahoga County, Ohio, Bowie knife, 11-year-old boy, haunted house, Crime, The Police, Knife, Berea, Ohio  
•       •       •

418 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2021 at 6:37 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
 Yelp review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
My dad took me to the Scream Fest Haunted House and it was awesome! I only see my dad two weekends a month so it was cool to hang out with him and his friend Tina. The haunted house  was scary! One of the monster guys stabbed a kid in the foot! Awesome! Tina smelled like peaches and mouthwash alot and wore a tight shirt. Dad touched her butt alot! She said daddy's in trouble when we get home. Hilarious! Then she bit him on the ear! Haunted houses make people go crazy. Dad gave me $5 and told me to go find something to eat and he and Tina went to the car. I got kettle corn! A few minutes later Dad and Tina came back and it looked like they had been wrestling! Ha, what fun. Dad said let's roll, kid, pipes are clean, need a cold one. A guy in a black car pulled up and yelled Tina get the fudge in here! Except he didn't say fudge! Funny! Tina left with that guy and dad said next weekend? Tina said your dime. Ha, they are funny. That guy must have been her brother or something. On the way home  asked dad if Tina might be my new mom one day. Dad said hell no. Hilarious!
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The knife went through the child's Croc-style shoe and cut his toe. Staff and officers treated his injury. He put his shoe back on and insisted on finishing the haunted house.

Police said the actor admitted using the knife was a bad idea. He said he didn't intend to hurt anyone.

Officers confiscated the knife and the boy's mother requested no criminal charges.

So this guy is as lucky as he is stupid.
 
Snort
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dumbass brings real knife to fake fright.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
To be fair, the kid was wearing Croc-style shoes.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
To be fair: the employee did go that extra mile for the business. Exercised a lot of initiative bringing his own Bowie knife from home.

I wonder how many tattoos he has.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is why I always light myself on fire.

Wait, what was the topic again? DNRTFA
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Snort: Dumbass brings real knife to fake fright.


username fits
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Snort: Dumbass brings real knife to fake fright.


He won the fight, didn't he?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The haunted house can now advertise "Will you survive? Will you need medical attention? Not everyone has made it through... unscathed...."
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's TOE THE LINE not LINE ACROSS THE TOE! Sheesh!
 
moike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
All I'm hearing is that kid got his moneys worth for that ticket.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Way back when I was younger, went on a Haunted Hayride with a girlfriend, both of us in costume, I was dressed as Ghost Rider. Part of the ride had a guy run out of the woods with a chainsaw and swung it at us, while I was looking at the decorations on the other side. So all I knew was I just heard a chainsaw and something hit me on my upper arm, right between me and my gf.

I spun around and knocked the dude out cold. Of course the chainsaw had no chain on it, but still. . .
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Anyone who knowingly allowed a real knife to be used is responsible for this. farking amateurs.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"He knew what he signed up for."
 
Ant
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maybe don't use a real knife, you farking moron.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Anyone who knowingly allowed a real knife to be used is responsible for this. farking amateurs.


Bet the attendance booms.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.