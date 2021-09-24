 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Florida just can't stand the fact that there are enormous fish swimming just off its coasts that nobody is allowed to kill   (npr.org) divider line
16
    More: Sad, Fishing, Fish, Coral reef, Goliath groupers, Fisherman, first catch of goliath groupers, recent years, Felicia Coleman  
•       •       •

535 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2021 at 2:20 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Make a deal: to be entered in the hunting permit lottery for a Grouper you must first catch an equivalent weight of invasive lionfish.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Make a deal: to be entered in the hunting permit lottery for a Grouper you must first catch an equivalent weight of invasive lionfish.


And prove you're vaccinated. We don't want the fish to get sick.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Look, something alive"!

"Kill it"!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You'd think killing thousands of Floriduh residents would be enough to sate their blood lust. Guess not.
 
pschwarz0717
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Make a deal: to be entered in the hunting permit lottery for a Grouper you must first catch an equivalent weight of invasive lionfish.


This is actually a fantastic idea, and would I think draw a lot of attention to that invasive and help beat back its numbers. 800 pounds in dead lionfish. say 1 in 10 actually get the license, that's 2000 fisherman killing 1.6 millions pounds of fish. A lionfish averages about 1.5 pounds, so eliminating 1.06 million from the ecosystem a year would do a lot to protect other species. And even though I love fishing, I'm in favor of making this license one that is ever harder to get.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They're probably doing well on their own.

You going to finish that? Bartender, two more large Key Lime Coladas and more fried cheese....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Reminds me of accounts from Europeans traveling across the prairies.  Especially the 1st Dragoons, I'm reading a rather interesting account now.  Officers wanting to hunt bear and buffalo, just for the sake of hunting.  And when they shot the buffalo, they would eat the tongue but leave the rest to rot.  Damned wasteful.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: Ivo Shandor: Make a deal: to be entered in the hunting permit lottery for a Grouper you must first catch an equivalent weight of invasive lionfish.

And prove you're vaccinated. We don't want the fish to get sick.


That's the beauty of it. Lionfish cures COVID!
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When snorkeling and fishing with a hand line (which is super fun, btw), DO NOT tie the line around your wrist.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Lionfish cures COVID!


I've heard that. But you have to stick it waaaay up your ass.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Would a fish that long lived even taste good? I like regular grouper and cobia. I fish in the Destin Fishing Rodeo and Cobia Tournaments every year. The bigger cobia aren't as good as the more medium sized ones.
 
redmid17
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: When snorkeling and fishing with a hand line (which is super fun, btw), DO NOT tie the line around your wrist.


Do people actually need to be told that?
 
Pinner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Floridadowantiwant!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"I realize the species may go extinct, but that's a sacrifice I'm willing to make because freedom and sh*t"
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Have the CDC ban all fishing in florduh.

Problem solved.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

redmid17: FirstDennis: When snorkeling and fishing with a hand line (which is super fun, btw), DO NOT tie the line around your wrist.

Do people actually need to be told that?


What do you think?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.