(NBC News)   Old 'n busted: vaccination is a lie. New hotness: ICUs are a lie   (nbcnews.com) divider line
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fine, keep your infected, worthless ass at home.  Die there, and let your loved ones watch.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Next up: Death is a lie.
Followed by lies with steadily less and less pleasant imagery.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stay out of them, then, and stop using up resources that could have gone to worthwhile people.
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just farking die already.  Try to not take any innocent lives along with your dumb asses.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, I really couldn't give two shiats about these people.
What breaks my heart is when they either try to "treat" their kids, or leave them parentless.  In the parentless scenario, maybe the kids are better off. ..depends on which side of the family they end up with I suppose.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeto2: Honestly, I really couldn't give two shiats about these people.
What breaks my heart is when they either try to "treat" their kids, or leave them parentless.  In the parentless scenario, maybe the kids are better off. ..depends on which side of the family they end up with I suppose.


What breaks my heart is that ~98% of these assholes will survive COVID and feel vindicated.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine, don't go to the ICU.  Let vaccinated people, who might have been in a car wreck, or had a heart attack, etc., have the bed
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When you encourage people to go live in fantasy land, don't be surprised when they bring it back with them.

We used to have media standards.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Stick to things you are good at, like outhouse tipping and sheep farking, covidiots.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I support this.  Stay home, shove an ultraviolet light and some horse dewormer up your asses, drink a cocktail of bleach and Lysol, and you'll be fine.  That we we can save the ICU space for people with serious medical issues that they couldn't have easily avoided.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
EVERYTHING IS A LIE
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We're in the final act now.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Anti-vaccine Facebook groups have a new message for their community members: Don't go to the emergency room, and get your loved ones out of intensive care units.

Yes! Best possible outcome for everyone involved. Except the dead people, but they were just going to die doing something stupid anyway.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, bye
 
odinsposse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's great news. The biggest problem with anti-vaxxers is them clogging up ICU's with the results of their stupid life decisions. If we don't have to worry about that then it's much easier to just ignore them
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Anti-vaccine Facebook groups have a new message for their community members: Don't go to the emergency room, and get your loved ones out of intensive care units.

Fark user imageView Full Size


As a lib I'll be so owned if you convince your garbage friends and relatives to ignore science and die. I'm seething. So owned...
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: We're in the final act now.


Nah. We're not seeing them bombing and threatening hospitals yet.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
ICUs are incredibly dangerous -- it's obvious because people die in them all the time!
 
readymix
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: I support this.  Stay home, shove an ultraviolet light and some horse dewormer up your asses, drink a cocktail of bleach and Lysol, and you'll be fine.  That we we can save the ICU space for people with serious medical issues that they couldn't have easily avoided.


Don't forget, they are vaping hydrogen peroxide now too.  Which introduces more fluid to the lungs when COVID is already filling it up with liquid crap.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ah! More excellent advice from the 'Here! Hold my beer." contingency.
 
dk47
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good
 
farker99
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Cool
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well if it frees up other beds for people who need it then ok. Bye.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fantastic. Of course, I know better than to believe they're not full of shiat about this too, but if they really did keep their unvaccinated selves out of the ER's then they can die at home.

If they actually did it (which again, I seriously doubt they will in any material way) then other people wouldn't have to die of treatable causes, surgeries could begin to be scheduled again - and the unvaccinated will die in even greater numbers than they would otherwise without medical professionals and non-snake-oil treatments.

But they 'aint honest enough to actually do it. I dare them to though. The libs would just be sooooo owned if they did.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: [Fark user image 634x357]


Thank Goddess for all the women who say "Not with my kids you don't!"
 
Godscrack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Interesting how hospitals are concerned about being avoided after decades of refusing treatment to people who are uninsured, had policies cancelled right when they needed it, or don't have proper 'overage'.

My have the times changed.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: EVERYTHING IS A LIE


Not the cake, that one turned out to be true.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dv-ous: leeto2: Honestly, I really couldn't give two shiats about these people.
What breaks my heart is when they either try to "treat" their kids, or leave them parentless.  In the parentless scenario, maybe the kids are better off. ..depends on which side of the family they end up with I suppose.

What breaks my heart is that ~98% of these assholes will survive COVID and feel vindicated.


About 10% of those who reported catching covid this months went to the hospital, about 10% of those died. Thats about a 1% death rate.  If we remove ICUs we might be able to bump that up to 5 percent.. :/
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Next up: Death is a lie.
Followed by lies with steadily less and less pleasant imagery.


I don't want to be That Atheist, but wasn't that the original Big Lie?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When did life start to resemble dystopian video games?
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Fine, keep your infected, worthless ass at home.  Die there, and let your loved ones watch.


Can we cement them in?
 
Negligible
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Threatening us with a good thing.


Oh no, please, don't do that. You won't survive. Stop. Please.

Meh
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sure. "Vigilante" groups. LOL

Please proceed. I'm OK with these assholes no longer clogging up the hospitals like giant, hardened turds in our national plumbing.

So if they want to die at home, I'm more than OK with that. Please proceed.

I'm not one of those "we need a purge" assholes, but if the stupid decide to purge themselves, I'm not gonna try and talk them out of it.

America needs fewer stupid people and I guess this is the way we're gonna do it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I know someone who thinks the hospitals withhold treatment, because if you die, the government pays them $40k per covid death.

So they are letting people die soon as possible to collect that money.

As opposed to all the money they charge each day you're in the ICU
 
neongoats
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Awesome. By all means, get the unvaccinated to leave the ICU and go die someplace else. I encourage every right winger to do this. farking plague rats.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How odd that the misinformation campaigns weaken the USA, thus helping Putin.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yes. leave ICUs so they're available for people that actually need and deserve treatment.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: EVERYTHING IS A LIE


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The last part of TFA with the 5 month pregnant lady is why I'm not in the dancing on the graves crowd. It's still heartbreaking. At the very least have sympathy for the doctors and nurses.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'll summarize it for you: "Everything we don't want to be true is a lie because reasons. We've rejected objective reality and replaced it with our own imaginary one because we prefer the imaginary one and lack any reasoning skills. We're basically shaved apes."
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Overflow from the "fake news" of politics into everything else: now nothing is believable.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm OK with this.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Next up: Death is a lie.
Followed by lies with steadily less and less pleasant imagery.


Death is but a door, time but a window. They'll be back.
 
synithium
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Trimming the hedges would be easier if we had lightsabers.

I think about this, and wonder why the government is keeping us from the lightsabers.
 
TWX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: The last part of TFA with the 5 month pregnant lady is why I'm not in the dancing on the graves crowd. It's still heartbreaking. At the very least have sympathy for the doctors and nurses.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: EVERYTHING IS A LIE


True, that.
 
indylaw
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good. Leave the hospitals open to people that deserve them.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No joke, my co-worker's Mom is the head nurse at O'Connor hospital in San Jose, CA. A few weeks ago someone called in saying they were going to shoot and kill all the nurses and doctors because they were the ones spreading Covid. Local news did not report it. Thankfully nothing happened.
 
