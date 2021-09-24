 Skip to content
(Slate)   Attention ladies: If you want to keep your abortion rights, you need to start flattering conservative justices. You know, express amazement at the size of their jurisprudence, compliment their oral arguments, stuff like that. Oh, and smile, of course   (slate.com) divider line
22
22 Comments     (+0 »)
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or just gut them like a fish.

"Allegedly"
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Or just gut them like a fish.

"Allegedly"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I saw some woman on Facebook yesterday saying that the reason this is happening is that younger women got complacent and let it happen, they didn't fight, which seemed very  victim blame-y to me.
 
Salmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
All women should smile more, I keep telling them this fact.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Savvy lawyers stoked Kennedy's ego by stuffing their briefs with citations to his past opinions."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
get real
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
?
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Show some ankle, ladies.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Shostie: I saw some woman on Facebook yesterday saying that the reason this is happening is that younger women got complacent and let it happen, they didn't fight, which seemed very  victim blame-y to me.


Been fighting for women's right to choose since late '70's, got frustrated with sooooo mant milennial women in the early 'ougts say things like "we're waiting for the dinosaurs to die off" and "oh, that's already been decided. It's the law, nothing will happen." Fact. Those of us on the front lines SAW the complacency and I can only hope that they've finally gotten off their butts and are teaching their daughters that it never ends. How do you think Roe V Wade got passed in the first place? Gracious understanding men? Hah!
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Shostie: I saw some woman on Facebook yesterday saying that the reason this is happening is that younger women got complacent and let it happen, they didn't fight, which seemed very  victim blame-y to me.


I mean... if someone didn't vote for Clinton because they weren't inspired.
Or because they wanted Bernie... well yeah.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
More- the irony of such women is that we are too old to need abortions now, it's they and their daughters that are paying the price for their complacency.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I think one way to solve this is just to end the ability to pull the plug on a loved one. It's a life, it has a heart beat. Sure, the crippling debt of hundreds of thousands a year will be a thing, but every life is sacred.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: Shostie: I saw some woman on Facebook yesterday saying that the reason this is happening is that younger women got complacent and let it happen, they didn't fight, which seemed very  victim blame-y to me.

I mean... if someone didn't vote for Clinton because they weren't inspired.
Or because they wanted Bernie... well yeah.


All those uninspired voters that somehow turned out in droves for Biden? Yep, I'm sure that just happened because Biden was such a cool, hip dude. Or maybe you wanted to believe a convenient lie about lazy kids.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Or you could dress up like Wonder Woman, kick their office doors in and rip their tiny little testicles clean off.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Iworkformsn: Shostie: I saw some woman on Facebook yesterday saying that the reason this is happening is that younger women got complacent and let it happen, they didn't fight, which seemed very  victim blame-y to me.

I mean... if someone didn't vote for Clinton because they weren't inspired.
Or because they wanted Bernie... well yeah.

All those uninspired voters that somehow turned out in droves for Biden? Yep, I'm sure that just happened because Biden was such a cool, hip dude. Or maybe you wanted to believe a convenient lie about lazy kids.


OK I'm confused - are you claiming they were there for Clinton?
Because looking at the numbers they were not.

Or are you just "reacting"?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: UltimaCS: Iworkformsn: Shostie: I saw some woman on Facebook yesterday saying that the reason this is happening is that younger women got complacent and let it happen, they didn't fight, which seemed very  victim blame-y to me.

I mean... if someone didn't vote for Clinton because they weren't inspired.
Or because they wanted Bernie... well yeah.

All those uninspired voters that somehow turned out in droves for Biden? Yep, I'm sure that just happened because Biden was such a cool, hip dude. Or maybe you wanted to believe a convenient lie about lazy kids.

OK I'm confused - are you claiming they were there for Clinton?
Because looking at the numbers they were not.

Or are you just "reacting"?


It sounds like there was a problem with the candidate, not the voters.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe you could "nicer" to Chief Justice Roberts, if you know what I mean.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I would certainly understand a courtroom full of women suddenly leaping across the courtroom and taking down a few justices. Actions have consequences. Systemically attacking 50% of the population is a pretty reprehensible thing.
Women will die because of the actions of conservative justices.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Too many coulda shoulda woulda but nobody did. A full court press for a constitutional amendment would have been the best option. Still would be.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

phalamir: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Or just gut them like a fish.

"Allegedly"

[Fark user image image 640x360]


Great, now I'm picturing Shoresy addressing the SCOTUS ...
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

skybird659: Shostie: I saw some woman on Facebook yesterday saying that the reason this is happening is that younger women got complacent and let it happen, they didn't fight, which seemed very  victim blame-y to me.

Been fighting for women's right to choose since late '70's, got frustrated with sooooo mant milennial women in the early 'ougts say things like "we're waiting for the dinosaurs to die off" and "oh, that's already been decided. It's the law, nothing will happen." Fact. Those of us on the front lines SAW the complacency and I can only hope that they've finally gotten off their butts and are teaching their daughters that it never ends. How do you think Roe V Wade got passed in the first place? Gracious understanding men? Hah!


All of that is true, but I think overshadowed (or caused?) by the massive voter suppression and other shenanigans that mute non-Republican voices, and the outrageous tactics after those leaders are elected.

SCOTUS should have never been stacked like it is, Dems will not do anything to fix it, and the second Republicans get a chance they'll make it worse.  Which the Dems still won't fix.

Democracy in the US Is truly broken; the internal mechanisms to fix itself no longer work.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

skybird659: Shostie: I saw some woman on Facebook yesterday saying that the reason this is happening is that younger women got complacent and let it happen, they didn't fight, which seemed very  victim blame-y to me.

Been fighting for women's right to choose since late '70's, got frustrated with sooooo mant milennial women in the early 'ougts say things like "we're waiting for the dinosaurs to die off" and "oh, that's already been decided. It's the law, nothing will happen." Fact. Those of us on the front lines SAW the complacency and I can only hope that they've finally gotten off their butts and are teaching their daughters that it never ends. How do you think Roe V Wade got passed in the first place? Gracious understanding men? Hah!


Not to mention their obsession with Avocado Toast, right?!?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

