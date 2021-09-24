 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   Kid uses alternative mode of transportation to get to school   (kdvr.com)
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He should drag a Panther Martin behind him while paddling to school.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's he going to do when if freezes!!!  Next thing he'll be using snowmobiles.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: What's he going to do when if freezes!!!  Next thing he'll be using snowmobiles.


Tell me you didn't read the article without telling me you didn't read the article
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a bike trail along that whole reservoir, that probably would have been easier.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I did that, it was upstream both ways.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The new school bus is weird, and the driver really smells like they haven't showered since 1982.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: What's he going to do when if freezes!!!  Next thing he'll be using snowmobiles.


Hah. When I attended Michigan State U. people would ice skate to campus on the frozen Red Cedar River.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He needs a proper life jacket. That'll slip right over his head if he goes in the water.

Good for him though. Awesome commute. Just get proper safety gear.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
K3rberos
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Merltech: What's he going to do when if freezes!!!  Next thing he'll be using snowmobiles.

Tell me you didn't read the article without telling me you didn't read the article


"In the more immediate future, he's planning to try and ski to school across the lake once it freezes."

Seems like there is a dangerous middle ground between these two modes of transportation that could end tragically if they're not smart about it.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Loris: He needs a proper life jacket. That'll slip right over his head if he goes in the water.

Good for him though. Awesome commute. Just get proper safety gear.


He also needs a better kayak that he can use a spray skirt with for when the weather gets really cold but the water is still open.

I agree. Great idea kid. You already have your Phys Ed requirement taken care of.
 
guestguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

akya: [preview.redd.it image 804x960]


That's obviously fake.

It's only uphill in one direction.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Someone finally heeded the advice of Celine Dion.
 
Gramma
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

akya: [preview.redd.it image 804x960]


Walking to school in the 60s in Michigan was ridiculous.  Girls were not allowed to wear pants to school except on the one day of the week that we had gym class. When I was in jr. high they finally started letting us wear pants. It was wonderful. Made the 2 mile trek to high school bearable.

/ not uphill either way
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Squeal like a pig!
 
DerAppie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ZMugg: akya: [preview.redd.it image 804x960]

That's obviously fake.

It's only uphill in one direction.


I'm not seeing a school at the top. Surely they must descend somewhere after it, which means they need to go up again on the way back.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"I was nervous when I started to go out a little more, and I realized how vast it was, and how far away I was from land," he says.

Kids these days and their vocabulary words.
 
rfenster
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Smart kid--he's going to need a plan for early winter and early spring when Lake Dillon won't be frozen enough for skiing/snowshoeing.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

akya: [preview.redd.it image 804x960]



Summer school, maybe.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
One of the professors at Carleton University, Ottawa, used to kayak to work. Other people skate when the canal freezes over in Winter. I imagine somebody is still doing this, although the professor may have retire within the last few years, or perhaps died of Covid-19.

I would be much more impressed by the mode of transportation if it were more original and less banal.

Perhaps riding his grandmother like a mule.

No need to put the spurs to the Old Lady unless you want her to jog faster. Happens in Asia all the time, I hear from the mysterious people who keep telling Donald Trump how brilliant he is. I suspect most of these have to be told this by Donald Trump before they know what to say and when.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Saved up those Pepsi points and got himself a Harrier.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rock Krenn: akya: [preview.redd.it image 804x960]


Summer school, maybe.

[Fark user image 483x576]


I'm confused
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Where does he store the kayak and gear when he gets to school?  He can't just leave that by the bike rack as the likelihood of it being stolen is high.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A little practice and he'll be pretty good at it. Good exercise too. I'd encourage it.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Where does he store the kayak and gear when he gets to school?  He can't just leave that by the bike rack as the likelihood of it being stolen is high.


CSB:I grew up in a small town.  I rode my bike to school every day and never locked it.

One day my bike was missing.  It was fine, it's replaceable, and if not, whatever.

I walked home, and didn't tell my parents.

The next day my bike was at the rack and a kid told me "Hey, I was the one who took your bike.  See, I noticed you never lock your bike, and I was trying to teach you a lesson."

I said "The only lesson I've learned is that you're a thief."

I continued not locking my bike.  My bike was never taken again.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Merltech: What's he going to do when if freezes!!!  Next thing he'll be using snowmobiles.


When I was a kid some of us would snowmobile to school. I don't think kids are allowed to do that anymore it's the end of a proud redneck Canadian tradition.
 
