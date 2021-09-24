 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   A Tennessee teen is accused of shooting his sleeping mother in the head simply because she confiscated his cell phone. Well it's certainly going to be confiscated now   (msn.com) divider line
39
39 Comments     (+0 »)
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna go out on a limb here and say there is more to the story then just a confiscated phone. That may have been the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back, but there's more going on here.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never thought easy access to military-grade weaponry would have such a horrible effect.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The temporary problems people think need permanent solutions to...
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tennessee teen
What you did was very mean
When you shot her with the gun
No more phone, no more fun
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well there's a rose in a fisted glove
And the eagle flies with the dove
And if you can't be with the one you love
Shoot the one your with
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you purchase something through recommended links in this article.

Thanks for making it seem like this was part of the article
 
wejash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He can hide another cell in his prison wallet.

Now that image is in your head.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never shoot your mom on the head.  It makes her all woozy.  Hard for her to remember where she put the phone.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: I never thought easy access to military-grade weaponry would have such a horrible effect.


Look at it as a form of Natural Selection.

1. She raised a defective kid
2. She won't be raising any more defective kids
3. Defective kid (hopefully) won't be having any defective kids of his own in lockup.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you purchase something through recommended links in this article.

Thanks for making it seem like this was part of the article


Was a slightly used gun being advertised for sale?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crime scene tape webstock day outside new york staten island web stock

By the time I got to webstock, we were half a million strong.

Good thing I showed up to. Otherwise, there'd just be four hundred thousand, nine hundred and ninety nine nine hundred and ninety nine people there
- reverend jim
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna be an awkward Thanksgiving.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoulda let him keep the phone and confiscated the gun.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instances like this make me wish we executed minors still. Kid needs to be put down.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why type always lock the bedroom door
By the time the little house ape gets through it, you have your gun ready
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnny Bananapeel: Shoulda let him keep the phone and confiscated the gun.


It was the Mom's gun, but you do make a decent point.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why was she sleeping in the head?  I mean we all multitask in there but I'm going to at least sit on an EZ chair if I'm going to take a nap.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Johnny Bananapeel: Shoulda let him keep the phone and confiscated the gun.

It was the Mom's gun, but you do make a decent point.


Leave the gun. Take the cannolis.
 
dericwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So has there been any recent news articles that depict a "good" use of a gun, like stopping a rampaging killer, or killing a would-be rapist?
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: I never thought easy access to military-grade weaponry would have such a horrible effect.


Where there's a will, there's a way. The mother was dying that night, whether by a gunshot, a knife to the throat, or a garden gnome to the temple.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was easier to get a gun than to find another phone.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dericwater: So has there been any recent news articles that depict a "good" use of a gun, like stopping a rampaging killer, or killing a would-be rapist?


Well this could be a story of a lifetime of abuse finally coming to a head or be like that little shiat that killed his parents because they grounded him from playing video games...for being a shiat.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Kerpow! Right in the kisser. Responsible gun owner kill of the week?
 
ukexpat
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, he still has time to practice the "phone up the ass" maneuver.
 
StrandedInAZ
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When my principal told us to start confiscating phones, I told her I'm not doing it. These kids are addicted. You don't take crack from a crackhead. I ask them to put it away. If they don't, I send them to the office. She can confiscate the damn thing if she wants to. That's above my pay grade.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Things like this are not a surprise. Actions (and inactions) have consequences.

Those who refuse to listen must feel. 

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056​/​nejm199310073291506
 
SansNeural
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Why was she sleeping in the head?  I mean we all multitask in there but I'm going to at least sit on an EZ chair if I'm going to take a nap.


Toss a quilt and a couple of pillows in the tub and it can be quite comfy.  Advantages:

- close to the toilet.
- can't fall out of bed.
- the blood is easy to wash away in the morning.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That'll show her!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you purchase something through recommended links in this article.

Thanks for making it seem like this was part of the article


I didn't see any links to handguns
 
Chevello
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As someone who confiscated my daughter's phone this afternoon, I'm getting a shot in the head out of this
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Once I had a phone on Rocky Top,
Mom took it away from me.
I put a bullet through my mom on Rocky Top,
Cops put the cuffs on me.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There's going to be some studies showing cell phones are addictive as cigarettes in a decade or two, because the makers were  doing it knowingly (and hiring people who damn well know what they are doing to make it more addictive).

Then the hundred+ billion dollar settlement will be squandered by all the states receiving cash.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: I never thought easy access to military-grade weaponry would have such a horrible effect.


A pistol is military grade?
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: There's going to be some studies showing cell phones are addictive as cigarettes in a decade or two, because the makers were  doing it knowingly (and hiring people who damn well know what they are doing to make it more addictive).

Then the hundred+ billion dollar settlement will be squandered by all the states receiving cash.


The addictiveness of intermittent rewards is well studied, well known, and there is zero need to do a cellphone specific study (and such a study would be poorly designed anyway. A cell phone isn't addictive, the apps are, and each should be studied individually to get anything useful).

Take this with a grain of salt as I find cigarettes to be much less addictive than people claim, but cell phone apps are likely more addictive. Neither has significant physical withdrawals, both are fairly cheap, but that intermittent rewards thing makes activities more addictive than consistent rewards. You'd actually hit refresh less often if there was consistency in reading an interesting comment.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: I never thought easy access to military-grade weaponry would have such a horrible effect.


military grade?

then used a handgun she kept in her nightstand to kill her.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If only she had a gun in the house to defend herself with.

Oh wait...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: I'm gonna go out on a limb here and say there is more to the story then just a confiscated phone. That may have been the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back, but there's more going on here.


Of course. It's a confiscated phone in Tennessee.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dericwater: So has there been any recent news articles that depict a "good" use of a gun, like stopping a rampaging killer, or killing a would-be rapist?


Or raping a rampaging killer then killing them!
 
