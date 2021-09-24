 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Not news: Cuomo accused of being grabby. News: Chris
    Chris Cuomo, Sexism, Shelley Ross, New York Times essay, David Paterson, CNN host  
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The time is suspicious, don't you think? He shouldn't resign. It's a plot to get CNN to replace him with a Republican just as Trump is headed to trial.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Still, Chris Cuomo about the same age as me and grabbing a woman's butt isn't something I would have done at my youngest and best-looking, even if I was rich. Not even as a joke with someone I was comfortable with. It must be nice to be that rich/delusional about your charm. Or rather, it must have been nice. I wasn't comfortable in my own skin until my mid-30's - that probably saved me from a lot of mistakes. I was painfully shy.

Also, I'm being sarcastic about the "nice"
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When you're a celebrity you can ask anything you want, just grab them by the pussy. Or ass. Whichever.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Chris is like his brother? Somebody fetch me my fainting couch.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Even when he emailed her to apologize, he asked her to apologize to her husband. Didn't really apologize for his actions, just about doing that in front of her husband.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So, A CNN producer wouldn't say anything until Andrew was out of the way and it wouldn't hurt their friends politically?

Sounds familiar. Some people aren't allowed to acknowledge bad actions or else they could be deemed disloyal.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Did his greasy hand leave a greasy stain?
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I recall grabbing a few butts in my 20's, but I also got told a couple of times what I could do with myself because of it. I typically wouldn't recommend it.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So he drunkenly did something dumb and hurtful and apologized the next day? Sounds like every Farker.

What he did was not okay, but for this particular story, I honestly don't care.
 
mrparks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Also not news: Chris Cuomo.
 
HarveyBrooks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

CNN?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
the-sun.comView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I know, you only know to look for the most technical ways to dismiss something rather than deal with the point being made.
You did your job well. You should be proud.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

And he said "Lord this must be my destination"?
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Does he hug and kiss men too ?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

It wasn't cool.  She flinched right away after he did it.  It was done in a "haha, you don't tell me what to do anymore" kind of way, and she told him that wasn't cool immediately.  Enough so, that she got a Cuomo to write her an apology..
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh Fredo.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It is almost like , as long as Andrew was a high ranking member of the Democratic party, Chris was safe.

Funny that.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cuomo in a statement to the Times said that "our interaction was not sexual in nature" and that "I apologized to her then, and I meant it."

Non-story, it's already been resolved. He *meant* it!

Obviously this is a smear attempt by Trumpers, Russians, and ABC News. Or something.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Thanksgiving must be quite the time for that family... Does anyone make it out un-groped?
 
guinsu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Telling me you are misogynistic without telling me you are  misogynistic
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Maybe it's time for Fredo to go fishing.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The turkey legs
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pass the grabby!
 
NobleHam
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I mean, it's not a non-issue that you didn't pay enough attention to the article to notice who made the complaint yet still mustered up some outrage for it.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Telling you I'm a drunk while telling you I'm a drunk.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I'm glad I'm not the only one who remembers that particular flavor of lunatic Fark poster.
 
