(Daily Record (UK))   Drone spots 'Loch Ness Monster' under water near banks of loch. Bonus: blurry footage enhanced by murky water   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
22
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, I'm convinced.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a penis.
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I ain't givin him no tree-fiddy
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think that's just a streetlight someone threw in the drink.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've seen a lot of bad footage of monsters Bigfoot UFOs, but that is the absolute worst. Thanks for sharing.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Irrefutable proof!!! Of....something
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's a streetlight
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Loch Ness is by far the largest loch in Scotland by volume, although Loch Lomond is a little larger in surface area and Loch Awe is a bit greater in length (the large lochs tend to be long and skinny).
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sure it isn't just a rotten log with a halloween mask?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Looks more like a loch mess nonster.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FAAAAAAKE
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Even if there was a Loch Ness monster, wouldn't it already be dead by now?  It has been close to 100 years since that picture was taken.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nice drone footage of underwater rocks
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

nytmare: Loch Ness is by far the largest loch in Scotland by volume, although Loch Lomond is a little larger in surface area and Loch Awe is a bit greater in length (the large lochs tend to be long and skinny).


Filling up a glacier-carved canyon will do that for a loch.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Where TF is it?

I see the shadows of some kayaks and canoes on the beach, the shadows of some waves (at the limit sea grass waving in the current) but no dead trees or logs floating in or on the water, which is what most "Loch Ness Monster" photos show.

A treee trunk (with or without roots) can survive in the mud and water of the deep Loch for a couple of centuries easily and eventually float to the surface when disturbed or lightened, but I don't see any old tree trunks even.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Richard Mavor couldn't believe the video he had taken

He's not alone.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Once again I have to conclude:  fuzzy shadows (dots) prove nothing.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Almost as convincing as a picture of Jesus on toast.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I can't believe you guys don't see it. Buddy's there swimming clear as day.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Right on the shoreline. Probably an old tree
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Must be sleeping.
 
