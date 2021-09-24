 Skip to content
(MSN)   You're a bartender who has been robbed at gunpoint, does your employer. A) Say thank goodness you're not hurt. B) Beef up security. C) Give you an ultimatum to reimburse money stolen or be fired from your job   (msn.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this even legal???

Holy shiat...

https://www.findlaw.com/legalblogs/sm​a​ll-business/can-you-make-an-employee-p​ay-for-a-robbery/

Damn.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is just 18 kinds of f*cked up.

He could definitely fight that as a legal contract because he felt he was signing it under duress. I would HOPE he can. Fear of losing a job in a pandemic... c'mon. Some lawyers need to help this guy out.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First, the owner should have insurance that would cover a loss for robbery. (And if he collected from the insurance and still wants the bartender to pay, maybe someone needs to look into insurance fraud?)

Second, is it actually difficult to find a new bartending job during the labor crunch we're having now??
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss5280: First, the owner should have insurance that would cover a loss for robbery. (And if he collected from the insurance and still wants the bartender to pay, maybe someone needs to look into insurance fraud?)

Second, is it actually difficult to find a new bartending job during the labor crunch we're having now??


Am I the only person shocked that the HR person actually signed this as well?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're supposed to get restitution from the criminal not from the employee.

Should've taken the firing option and the hired an attorney.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Miss5280: First, the owner should have insurance that would cover a loss for robbery. (And if he collected from the insurance and still wants the bartender to pay, maybe someone needs to look into insurance fraud?)

Second, is it actually difficult to find a new bartending job during the labor crunch we're having now??

Am I the only person shocked that the HR person actually signed this as well?


Probably.  Nothing those smug assholes do for an employer would surprise me.
 
fmcgalaxie500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a former small business owner I find this horrendous. I always told my employees to give them money and whatever else they wanted. I explained to them that money and product can be replaced but their life cannot.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He paid the money to keep his job.
He should rob them blind until he recovers double his expenditure.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about the owner loses his bar in the lawsuit?  Would that work?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiters are usually made to cover the cost of a skipped tab. At least they used to, a while back.

I would think a bar would have at least one camera to back up the bar tenders story.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fmcgalaxie500: As a former small business owner I find this horrendous. I always told my employees to give them money and whatever else they wanted. I explained to them that money and product can be replaced but their life cannot.


As someone that worked retail and a convenience store when I was younger, that was drilled into you at the start.  Don't be a hero.  It's not your money.  It's insured.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "Newsweek has contacted The Lodge at Hualapai for comment."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fmcgalaxie500: As a former small business owner I find this horrendous. I always told my employees to give them money and whatever else they wanted. I explained to them that money and product can be replaced but their life cannot.


I guess that's why you were a small business owner.

/coffee is for closers
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

McGrits: Waiters are usually made to cover the cost of a skipped tab. At least they used to, a while back.

I would think a bar would have at least one camera to back up the bar tenders story.


The people responsible for the robbery were tried and convicted
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Miss5280: First, the owner should have insurance that would cover a loss for robbery. (And if he collected from the insurance and still wants the bartender to pay, maybe someone needs to look into insurance fraud?)

Second, is it actually difficult to find a new bartending job during the labor crunch we're having now??

Am I the only person shocked that the HR person actually signed this as well?


I'm only surprised the HR person didn't try to make the payments permanent and inheritable.  HR exists only to shove a rusty chainsaw up employee's asses.  If they can do something to get off while doing it, they will.  Hi, Darlene!
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fmcgalaxie500: As a former small business owner I find this horrendous. I always told my employees to give them money and whatever else they wanted. I explained to them that money and product can be replaced but their life cannot.


Yeah, that was the policy when I was working construction, too. Product and money? Give what they want, take down license numbers and get a good look at their face for when we call the cops.

Threatening your life? Fight like hell. We had a guy kill a dude once. He gave the robber his money and everything he had, robber started threatening to kill him if he didn't give more. He fought back. 2 shots from a 357, center mass.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is fishy, they must have proof he was involved somehow. Otherwise why would he pay?
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Miss5280: First, the owner should have insurance that would cover a loss for robbery. (And if he collected from the insurance and still wants the bartender to pay, maybe someone needs to look into insurance fraud?)

Second, is it actually difficult to find a new bartending job during the labor crunch we're having now??

Am I the only person shocked that the HR person actually signed this as well?


Yes. Yes, you are. The HR person is just an employee of the company, and will ultimately do their bidding. Don't misguide yourself into thinking that HR is some kind of employee advocacy group.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like the employer is doing the bartender who got robbed a favor.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse
i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: NewportBarGuy: Miss5280: First, the owner should have insurance that would cover a loss for robbery. (And if he collected from the insurance and still wants the bartender to pay, maybe someone needs to look into insurance fraud?)

Second, is it actually difficult to find a new bartending job during the labor crunch we're having now??

Am I the only person shocked that the HR person actually signed this as well?

I'm only surprised the HR person didn't try to make the payments permanent and inheritable.  HR exists only to shove a rusty chainsaw up employee's asses.  If they can do something to get off while doing it, they will.  Hi, Darlene!


True. Very true.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Miss5280: First, the owner should have insurance that would cover a loss for robbery. (And if he collected from the insurance and still wants the bartender to pay, maybe someone needs to look into insurance fraud?)

Second, is it actually difficult to find a new bartending job during the labor crunch we're having now??

Am I the only person shocked that the HR person actually signed this as well?


Bwaaahaahaaa.
You do know that HR works for management!?  Oh, they will smile and pretend to be your friend, but  they aren't.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Is this even legal???


I'm wondering if the place had insurance for robbery?  Demanding the employee pay it back would allow them to recover double of what was stolen. At worst, they get their money from the insurance and fire the employee, so they're not out any money.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D.  Tell the cops the bartender probably stole the money and is fake reporting the crime.

NCSB
i worked at a Ramada Inn in the 80's.  The classic style hotels were designed to be robbed, by the way.  On a night when I had $500 in the drawer at turnover (but part of it was a $200 check), I got robbed.  Sometimes, I'd have over 2 grand in the drawer (we weren't allowed to make drops).  Cops had me go to the county and they played good cop/bad cop.  "They just want to know the truth, Harry"  "We know you did this and you're going to prison!"

A few weeks later, they robbed the HoJos across the street that had camera and then they hit a jewelry store that locked them in for the cops.

Now the cops are my besties and they want to put these guys away and the DA  takes my statement and decides not to pursue charges.  A week after that, I guy set fire to his room and that was also my fault and I got fired.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: It sounds like the employer is doing the bartender who got robbed a favor.


By giving him a chance to not work for them anymore?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America is a shiat hole country.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: NewportBarGuy: Miss5280: First, the owner should have insurance that would cover a loss for robbery. (And if he collected from the insurance and still wants the bartender to pay, maybe someone needs to look into insurance fraud?)

Second, is it actually difficult to find a new bartending job during the labor crunch we're having now??

Am I the only person shocked that the HR person actually signed this as well?

Bwaaahaahaaa.
You do know that HR works for management!?  Oh, they will smile and pretend to be your friend, but  they aren't.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Is this even legal???

Holy shiat...

https://www.findlaw.com/legalblogs/sma​ll-business/can-you-make-an-employee-p​ay-for-a-robbery/

Damn.


Cashiers aren't liable for shoplifters so why are restaurant waitstaff liable for walkouts? wtf
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: Could be worse
[i.ibb.co image 659x514]


'Gaga went on to praise the injured dog walker, writing, "I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You're forever a hero." '

/but some cash would be nice
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the bar owner leave a loaded shotty behind the bar? If not then he can go fark himself.

/never mess with a bartender or a pawnshop guy
//unless you want to push up some daisies
 
The Envoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: NewportBarGuy: Miss5280: First, the owner should have insurance that would cover a loss for robbery. (And if he collected from the insurance and still wants the bartender to pay, maybe someone needs to look into insurance fraud?)

Second, is it actually difficult to find a new bartending job during the labor crunch we're having now??

Am I the only person shocked that the HR person actually signed this as well?

I'm only surprised the HR person didn't try to make the payments permanent and inheritable.  HR exists only to shove a rusty chainsaw up employee's asses.  If they can do something to get off while doing it, they will.  Hi, Darlene!


HR is a backwater for people nobody else can't stand and dimwits who think they're too god for reception.  I have met ONE decent one in all my years, the rest have been obstructive, ignorant and so f*cking lazy.  And I've only ever dealt with them as a department undergoing change programmes, never at the 1-2-1 level as an employee needing their input.
 
The Angry Mick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss5280: First, the owner should have insurance that would cover a loss for robbery. (And if he collected from the insurance and still wants the bartender to pay, maybe someone needs to look into insurance fraud?)

Second, is it actually difficult to find a new bartending job during the labor crunch we're having now??


If he did have insurance, the bar owner ought to be praying to the baby Jesus that his insurance company doesn't see that article.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Envoy: HR is a backwater for people nobody else can't* stand


Ugh, nobody else can*stand.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Is this even legal???

Holy shiat...
https://www.findlaw.com/legalblogs/sma​ll-business/can-you-make-an-employee-p​ay-for-a-robbery/
Damn.


I uhh... wow. Same reaction. I've always heard of making servers pay for dine-and-dash, but it was usually in the air of "the manager is a gigantic farkhole and it's probably not legal." I had no idea this was in fact legal at a federal level.

I suppose the gotcha might be that if you refuse and are fired, you might have a shot at a wrongful termination suit if you can show the loss wasn't due to your negligence. Obviously that's a hell of a long shot, and lawyers, etc, etc... so you either pay up for find a new job I guess.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Angry Mick: Miss5280: First, the owner should have insurance that would cover a loss for robbery. (And if he collected from the insurance and still wants the bartender to pay, maybe someone needs to look into insurance fraud?)

Second, is it actually difficult to find a new bartending job during the labor crunch we're having now??

If he did have insurance, the bar owner ought to be praying to the baby Jesus that his insurance company doesn't see that article.


And that he has fire cover.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Envoy: phalamir: NewportBarGuy: Miss5280: First, the owner should have insurance that would cover a loss for robbery. (And if he collected from the insurance and still wants the bartender to pay, maybe someone needs to look into insurance fraud?)

Second, is it actually difficult to find a new bartending job during the labor crunch we're having now??

Am I the only person shocked that the HR person actually signed this as well?

I'm only surprised the HR person didn't try to make the payments permanent and inheritable.  HR exists only to shove a rusty chainsaw up employee's asses.  If they can do something to get off while doing it, they will.  Hi, Darlene!

HR is a backwater for people nobody else can't stand and dimwits who think they're too god for reception.  I have met ONE decent one in all my years, the rest have been obstructive, ignorant and so f*cking lazy.  And I've only ever dealt with them as a department undergoing change programmes, never at the 1-2-1 level as an employee needing their input.


Our former head of HR had a black funeral dress (with the little hat and micro-veil) she wore when she showed up to fire people.  Because nothing says professionalism than taunting someone you are about to take a paycheck away from.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: You're supposed to get restitution from the criminal not from the employee.

Should've taken the firing option and the hired an attorney.


How can poor people do this?
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was robbed at gunpoint when I worked at Subway back in high school. They tried to force me to pay back the $256 the robber got. I quit a week later.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sword and Shield:
Threatening your life? Fight like hell. We had a guy kill a dude once. He gave the robber his money and everything he had, robber started threatening to kill him if he didn't give more. He fought back. 2 shots from a 357, center mass.

I'm not clear on this. Was it the good guy or the bad guy who was killed?
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: How about the owner loses his bar in the lawsuit?  Would that work?


__________________________________

In Nevada, does he have grounds to sue?  Was what the employer demanded, illegal?  Immoral as everything, yes, but was it illegal?

_____________________________________

The Angry Mick: Miss5280: First, the owner should have insurance that would cover a loss for robbery. (And if he collected from the insurance and still wants the bartender to pay, maybe someone needs to look into insurance fraud?)

Second, is it actually difficult to find a new bartending job during the labor crunch we're having now??

If he did have insurance, the bar owner ought to be praying to the baby Jesus that his insurance company doesn't see that article.


____________________________________

Well, now that the name of the bar has been in print, it'd be a shame, a crying shame, if someone just happened to email the article to the insurance company...
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when a friend of mine got beat up attempting to deter robbers at his pawn shop job, the boss gave him the security tape as a memento.  he was holding his own til they punched him in the glasses.  ill-advised heroics, rewatched over many beers
it's weird this guy feels his personal safety is such that he would dare demand money from a worker he failed to protect from the threat of violence.  he sounds like a guy who can never leave his car unattended, ever.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: The Envoy: phalamir: NewportBarGuy: Miss5280: First, the owner should have insurance that would cover a loss for robbery. (And if he collected from the insurance and still wants the bartender to pay, maybe someone needs to look into insurance fraud?)

Second, is it actually difficult to find a new bartending job during the labor crunch we're having now??

Am I the only person shocked that the HR person actually signed this as well?

I'm only surprised the HR person didn't try to make the payments permanent and inheritable.  HR exists only to shove a rusty chainsaw up employee's asses.  If they can do something to get off while doing it, they will.  Hi, Darlene!

HR is a backwater for people nobody else can't stand and dimwits who think they're too god for reception.  I have met ONE decent one in all my years, the rest have been obstructive, ignorant and so f*cking lazy.  And I've only ever dealt with them as a department undergoing change programmes, never at the 1-2-1 level as an employee needing their input.

Our former head of HR had a black funeral dress (with the little hat and micro-veil) she wore when she showed up to fire people.  Because nothing says professionalism than taunting someone you are about to take a paycheck away from.


WTF?  I am so glad I don't work in the US, some of the work cultures are just completely alien to me.  No wonder people "go postal".  It's a wonder it doesn't happen daily if sociopathic gargoyles like your example are taunting people who could very well be on the edge already.  I hope she gets a taste of her own medicine one day.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PickleBarrel: Circusdog320: You're supposed to get restitution from the criminal not from the employee.

Should've taken the firing option and the hired an attorney.

How can poor people do this?


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh. The bartender is also a drug dealer. The bar owner knows this and looks the other way. The robber was a drug user that knew the bartender and they set it up as an inside job to either split the money or give it all to the bartender for drugs. The bar owner knows this and wants the money back.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the answer could be A, B, and C.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
One of the newest trends on right wing media is to show people robbing stores, and then employees standing back and not doing anything to stop them.  The conservatives then all get pissed and angry that the 19 year old kid making $8 an hour doesn't risk his safety to stop the crooks, and they use this as an example of how labor is so bad right now, and why those poor people don't deserve a living wage.  I am guessing this is the result of that BS.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
State should pull the bars liquor license.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: NewportBarGuy: Miss5280: First, the owner should have insurance that would cover a loss for robbery. (And if he collected from the insurance and still wants the bartender to pay, maybe someone needs to look into insurance fraud?)

Second, is it actually difficult to find a new bartending job during the labor crunch we're having now??

Am I the only person shocked that the HR person actually signed this as well?

Probably.  Nothing those smug assholes do for an employer would surprise me.


HR exists to mitigate legal exposure for employer.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Envoy: phalamir: The Envoy: phalamir: NewportBarGuy: Miss5280: First, the owner should have insurance that would cover a loss for robbery. (And if he collected from the insurance and still wants the bartender to pay, maybe someone needs to look into insurance fraud?)

Second, is it actually difficult to find a new bartending job during the labor crunch we're having now??

Am I the only person shocked that the HR person actually signed this as well?

I'm only surprised the HR person didn't try to make the payments permanent and inheritable.  HR exists only to shove a rusty chainsaw up employee's asses.  If they can do something to get off while doing it, they will.  Hi, Darlene!

HR is a backwater for people nobody else can't stand and dimwits who think they're too god for reception.  I have met ONE decent one in all my years, the rest have been obstructive, ignorant and so f*cking lazy.  And I've only ever dealt with them as a department undergoing change programmes, never at the 1-2-1 level as an employee needing their input.

Our former head of HR had a black funeral dress (with the little hat and micro-veil) she wore when she showed up to fire people.  Because nothing says professionalism than taunting someone you are about to take a paycheck away from.

WTF?  I am so glad I don't work in the US, some of the work cultures are just completely alien to me.  No wonder people "go postal".  It's a wonder it doesn't happen daily if sociopathic gargoyles like your example are taunting people who could very well be on the edge already.  I hope she gets a taste of her own medicine one day.


Well.... I did say "former".... :)
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

McGrits: Waiters are usually made to cover the cost of a skipped tab. At least they used to, a while back.



Which is also illegal.  That's a business loss, not a wage loss.  A lot of places still try to pull this off and rely on ignorance and/or fear of losing their job for it to work.
 
