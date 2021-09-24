 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Lake Superior beach named #3 skinny dipping spot in the US, #31 in the world. At least you really will be able to blame it on shrinkage   (witl.com) divider line
26
    More: Amusing, Nudity, Indecent exposure, Public nudity, Lake Superior, Upper Peninsula of Michigan, mlive.comMichigan, Nude swimming, Michigan's largest state park  
•       •       •

827 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2021 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've read book reports written by 4th graders that read more intelligently than this garbage, yep I have.

Also, if it's illegal to be nude in the place where you are, it's not really a "skinny dipping spot."

Also, I'm gonna go with the assumption that a list of "top skinny dipping spots" assembled by some website called "MyDatingAdvisor.com" has an underlying motive that's not really about the quality of the skinny dipping.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've been to Marquette and Munising on Lake Superior's shores many times. The last thing I would call Lake

Superior is 'a skinny dipping spot.' It is the darkest, blackest water you've ever seen. I got creeped out being

on a boat on that lake, and never went on one there again.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is just a hunch but I have a feeling the "skinny" in skinny dipping is a misnomer.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: This is just a hunch but I have a feeling the "skinny" in skinny dipping is a misnomer.


Ate some UP Pasties before, have ya?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is gonna take a lot more global warming to make that a beach where swimming happens.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Yoopers Go Wild
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lake Superior, you say?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Even in August.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: I've been to Marquette and Munising on Lake Superior's shores many times. The last thing I would call Lake

Superior is 'a skinny dipping spot.' It is the darkest, blackest water you've ever seen. I got creeped out being

on a boat on that lake, and never went on one there again.


it's deep. and it's canadian. stay away
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: I've been to Marquette and Munising on Lake Superior's shores many times. The last thing I would call Lake

Superior is 'a skinny dipping spot.' It is the darkest, blackest water you've ever seen. I got creeped out being

on a boat on that lake, and never went on one there again.


We took a trip around Michigan last month. Miners Beach near Munising was pretty nice, and the water was warmer there than Huron (St. Ignace) or Michigan (Empire).
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the rest of the list? Where does Black's Beach fall on it? Nekkid San Diegans want to know.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The average surface water temp of Lake Superior, even in August is around 40 degrees F...Skinny dipping becomes a rather life threatening proposition in around 3-5 minutes
 
Katwang
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Where was this article when Superior was actually warm enough to swim in?
I like to do nude photography. Sometimes my subjects will also take off their clothes.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
WTF? My winky would shrink in so far it would start coming out my back.
 
you need help
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Badmoodman: I've been to Marquette and Munising on Lake Superior's shores many times. The last thing I would call Lake

Superior is 'a skinny dipping spot.' It is the darkest, blackest water you've ever seen. I got creeped out being

on a boat on that lake, and never went on one there again.

We took a trip around Michigan last month. Miners Beach near Munising was pretty nice, and the water was warmer there than Huron (St. Ignace) or Michigan (Empire).


I did the same thing last month. I'm considering going back up to see the Northern Lights as I've never seen them. But, my truck camping setup is designed to travel with the good weather, not against it.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"So skinning dipping was"

Seriously? SERIOUSLY?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Where's the rest of the list? Where does Black's Beach fall on it? Nekkid San Diegans want to know.


I remember some guys at UCSD who were so excited to go to Black's Beach to see naked young women and then being incredibly disappointed by who was actually there.

Ha!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: I've been to Marquette and Munising on Lake Superior's shores many times. The last thing I would call Lake

Superior is 'a skinny dipping spot.' It is the darkest, blackest water you've ever seen. I got creeped out being

on a boat on that lake, and never went on one there again.


The lake, it is said, never gives up her dead.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: I've been to Marquette and Munising on Lake Superior's shores many times. The last thing I would call Lake

Superior is 'a skinny dipping spot.' It is the darkest, blackest water you've ever seen. I got creeped out being

on a boat on that lake, and never went on one there again.


I've been to both as well. Did you happen to go when it was cloudy? At night? During Winter?

My last trip we did the boat thing to pictured rocks and I thought the water was fine:


Fark user imageView Full Size


I will say since it's obviously so deep, the further out you go the less blue the water looks.  Also, I'm not sure I would ever skinny dip in Superior -- that water is damn cold!
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Kalyco Jack: Where's the rest of the list? Where does Black's Beach fall on it? Nekkid San Diegans want to know.

I remember some guys at UCSD who were so excited to go to Black's Beach to see naked young women and then being incredibly disappointed by who was actually there.

Ha!


I went there once back in the 90s, and it was like "oh a naked dude...and another naked dude...and another..."
 
dennysgod
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's a surfers paradise if you're brave enough

everipedia-storage.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gleeman: fiddlehead: Kalyco Jack: Where's the rest of the list? Where does Black's Beach fall on it? Nekkid San Diegans want to know.

I remember some guys at UCSD who were so excited to go to Black's Beach to see naked young women and then being incredibly disappointed by who was actually there.

Ha!

I went there once back in the 90s, and it was like "oh a naked dude...and another naked dude...and another..."


So 'Eurotrip' but instead of European sausage, Yooper sausage. Sounds great.  sure.  Awesome.
 
buster_v
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah.  Don't skinny dip in lake superior
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: I've been to Marquette and Munising on Lake Superior's shores many times. The last thing I would call Lake

Superior is 'a skinny dipping spot.' It is the darkest, blackest water you've ever seen. I got creeped out being

on a boat on that lake, and never went on one there again.


the water is not "black." it's quite clear.  it is deep on a sunny day you can easily see to 60 ft if there is a sandy bottom.
 
The Official Fark Cajun [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sh sh sh.....ah ah ah
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When I was in high school In the early 80s a couple of times me and my friends sneaked into Astoria Pool in Astoria Queens to skinny dip. Lots of kids did this, so you wanted to stay close to your clothes and it was a good idea to keep your bathing suit in the water with you just in case another group of teens or security showed up while you were swimming.

I will never forget seeing my girlfriend Maria naked for the first time there. She and her family were from Venezuela, a beautiful dark haired hispanic girl with light blue eyes, just...

You get the idea.


/She is still professional model beautiful after 3 kids and over 50
//Yeah for skinny dipping with good friends I am still friends with 40 years later
///Fark is not my personal erotica etc
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.