 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS New York)   NYC attempts to rid the 5 boroughs of all Republicans, will begin fining people $50 for going maskless on mass transit   (newyork.cbslocal.com) divider line
27
    More: Interesting, New York City, Mask, New York, Amtrak, New York City Subway, Public transport, subway trains, NEW YORK  
•       •       •

373 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2021 at 3:01 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell them will be deported to Florida
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for them. Let the idiot anti vaxxers be second class citizens.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make the chuds live in the sewer.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
As someone who uses RTS in Rochester, trust me, wearing a mask is advisable even without a pandemic.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
*clink-clink-clink-clink*
"Covidiots! Come out to play-ay!"
 
McDerth [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A rule without a penalty is just a guideline.
Nice to see them actually turning this into a rule.
 
petec
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Staten Island will be a ghost town.
 
Lydia_C
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
PSA: If you sport your mask like a chin-strap, you're not actually wearing it.

And if the elastic is stretched out from you sporting your mask like a chin-strap so that it slips down constantly if you do pull it up, get a new farking mask.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Make the chuds live in the sewer.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm not really sure what happens if you don't pay a fine from the MTA. My guess is nothing.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Next up: Getting facemask-jacked on the subway.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ah NYC, what a utopia.
 
JK47
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I'm not really sure what happens if you don't pay a fine from the MTA. My guess is nothing.



That's not how NYC works.  Unless you're a diplomat you'll pay those fines one way or another.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I'm not really sure what happens if you don't pay a fine from the MTA. My guess is nothing.


It's a ticket like any other. You pay it, or you pay more later.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Begin fining people? What year is it?
 
Mock26
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
50$ Make it $500!
 
LineNoise
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They could just do what everyone else does and pretend staten island doesn't exist, and accomplish the same thing.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Republicans are the type of people who drive their personal cars in Manhattan, so I dunno how many people this will catch.
 
docilej
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
...so only Republicans in NYC go without masks? 
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

docilej: ...so only Republicans in NYC go without masks? [Fark user image 425x283]
[Fark user image 200x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


That doesn't look like the subway.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Will they pay attention to people wearing a mask wrong too?

/chin diapers, or under the nose
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
$50, if you get caught?  That'll do the trick.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

docilej: ...so only Republicans in NYC go without masks? [Fark user image 425x283]
[Fark user image 200x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Are those people on NYC Mass Transit? Are they? ARE THEY?

GFY, Trumper.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Subby that's not fair. not all republicans are idiots.  I don't know any that aren't but in a city as big as NY there must be at least 1.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Do it like the Texass legilation.  Make it a bounty.  Let people accuse each other of being on the train without a mask, and if they get $5k if the bounty pays out.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.