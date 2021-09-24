 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(6ABC Philadelphia)   Please do not put your dead newborn baby out for trash pickup   (6abc.com) divider line
28
    More: Sad, Infant, Delaware County, Pennsylvania, Police, newborn baby, New Jersey, UPPER DARBY TWP, Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt, Thursday afternoon  
•       •       •

626 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2021 at 10:15 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Once Roe v. Wade is overturned, this will become such a common thing that the news won't even cover it.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the f*ck is WRONG with people???
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: What the f*ck is WRONG with people???


Not everyone has curbside recycling.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta call the sanitation department to get a sticker, otherwise they won't pick it up.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: What the f*ck is WRONG with people???


I'll get started, but first, how much time do you have?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dead Babies
Youtube JkbS2Zrcl6g
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone knows you're supposed to recycle dead babies
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this a big deal to dems?  It's just a glob of cells anyway.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's her bin, her choice.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not very environmentally friendly. Doesn't anybody home compost any more?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


You magificent bastards, all of you!
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's close to Frankford-Market EL at the 69th street terminal, so it it's really hard to get there and drop the kid off from a close by bus stop.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't they have those guys that drive around on trash day picking up old refrigerators and dish washers and shiat?  I'll bet that they'd take a free dead baby.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're supposed to compost stuff like that. It's like people don't even care about the environment
 
lurkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Don't they have those guys that drive around on trash day picking up old refrigerators and dish washers and shiat?  I'll bet that they'd take a free dead baby.


Ahem, we're called "pickers" and the groundscore babies are called "Big Bufords".
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There's one more kid who will never go to school. Never shoot it up. Never get to be cruel.
 
EL EM
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nobody leaves Baby on the corner.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The cart wasn't going to be back around until Tuesday.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, what else are you supposed to do with it?
Hang it over the mantle?
Have it stuffed and posed roaring in the corner of the living room?
Can't burn it on a "spare the air " day.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nony2klerch [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: Once Roe v. Wade is overturned, this will become such a common thing that the news won't even cover it.


this is just a peek at what the future holds....
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Not very environmentally friendly. Doesn't anybody home compost any more?


Yes, but decomposting tends to get the neighbors' attention.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
JFC.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

nony2klerch: Nah'mean: Once Roe v. Wade is overturned, this will become such a common thing that the news won't even cover it.

this is just a peek at what the future holds....


It's amazing how much difference passing through the magical gateway of the vagina makes.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Not very environmentally friendly. Doesn't anybody home compost any more?


We have green recycling bins for food scraps and yard waste. The city takes care of the composting.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.